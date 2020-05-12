John Nichols: Robin Vos embodies everything that is wrong with politics

Any challenge to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, was going to be an uphill fight. The western Racine County Republican is the most powerful man in the Legislature and he represents a district that he and his GOP allies have gerrymandered in his favor. In addition, his willingness to do the bidding of corporate special interests and out-of-state donors means that Vos will always have plenty of money to bid for southeastern Wisconsin’s 63rd Assembly district seat.
But Vos has in recent years made things easier for a challenger, by practicing a brand of hyper-partisan politics that makes Donald Trump look tame by comparison. That’s been especially evident during the coronavirus pandemic, in which the speaker has repeatedly tried to trip up the best efforts of Gov. Tony Evers to keep Wisconsinites safe and to prepare for a smart and successful reopening of the state’s economy.
Vos’s extremism was summed up by his approach to the state’s April 7 election.
When Evers sought to postpone the election — as other Democratic and Republican governors across the country had done in their states — Vos led the charge to block the governor’s necessary action. Conservative judicial activists on the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court intervened to back Vos up and the election went forward, to the detriment of Wisconsin voters who were forced to choose between protecting their health and casting their ballot.
The whole country watched in horror as lines of Wisconsinites waited to participate in in-person voting that epidemiologists and public health experts said should not be taking place. Vos became the face of the fiasco when he appeared at a Burlington polling place covered head to toe in protective gear — face mask, thick gloves and protective gown — to announce that it’s “incredibly safe to go out.”
“What a clown,” former Republican U.S. Rep. Joe Scarborough said of Vos on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” Scarborough referred to the approach Vos and his allies took to the election as “the most extraordinarily reckless thing I have seen in my political life.”
Every honest observer agreed, including a lot of voters in the district Vos represents. They started looking around for a serious challenger to the speaker, and they found one.
Veteran Burlington city council member and civic leader Bob Prailes stepped up to challenge Vos and, as I wrote last week, Democrats were excited about his prospects. But the excitement did not last long.
On Friday, Prailes quit the contest. While he explained that “the outpouring of support has been nothing short of amazing, with people jumping into action to offer words of encouragement, help collect signatures, and raise money,” he just couldn’t continue.
Why? “Unfortunately, my family has also been the target of some really ugly and personal attacks. I quickly realized that I am not the type of person who thrives in this type of situation, and that I had not adequately prepared my family for the consequences that would arise from my candidacy. I started to feel like we were watching everything that we care about as a family and a community slip away, and I wasn’t going to be able to be myself on the campaign trail knowing that my family’s health and happiness could be jeopardized. It is for these reasons that I feel it is the best course of action for my family for me to step aside today, before things get worse.”
What sort of things? Prailes told The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, "I had people that were approaching us when we were together as a family, swearing at us, commenting to my wife. I don't want to say too much. I just think that people made very personal and ugly attacks towards me and my family either through walking up to me or yelling at me or through social media. It got to the point where my family and I decided we didn't want to be part of something like that.”
Prailes made a gracious exit. He went out of his way to explain that he did not blame Vos personally for what happened. Rather, he said, “I just blame it on today's politics."
But, of course, Vos is the embodiment of today’s politics.
The speaker has over the past several decades coarsened Wisconsin politics with a win-at-any-cost approach that has shocked the sensibilities of people from across the ideological spectrum. Whether he is spawning extreme gerrymandering strategies, promoting rigid voter ID laws and draconian voter-suppression schemes, trying to upend statewide election results by disempowering the newly-elected governor or forcing voters to choose between their health and their right to vote, Vos invariably practices a politics that disregards democracy in order to achieve his own ends.
By always choosing to take the low road, Vos creates a circumstance where others feel they can, or must, do the same. Republicans come to believe that they can only win by practicing a vulgar politics. And Democrats feel they must get into the gutter in order to compete.
Things degenerate to the point where honorable people simply decide to step aside “before things get worse.”
The problem is that, as long as Robin Vos retains the power to define our politics, things will keep getting worse.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
