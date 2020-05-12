John Nichols: Robin Vos embodies everything that is wrong with politics

The whole country watched in horror as lines of Wisconsinites waited to participate in in-person voting that epidemiologists and public health experts said should not be taking place. Vos became the face of the fiasco when he appeared at a Burlington polling place covered head to toe in protective gear — face mask, thick gloves and protective gown — to announce that it’s “incredibly safe to go out.”

“What a clown,” former Republican U.S. Rep. Joe Scarborough said of Vos on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” Scarborough referred to the approach Vos and his allies took to the election as “the most extraordinarily reckless thing I have seen in my political life.”

Every honest observer agreed, including a lot of voters in the district Vos represents. They started looking around for a serious challenger to the speaker, and they found one.

Veteran Burlington city council member and civic leader Bob Prailes stepped up to challenge Vos and, as I wrote last week, Democrats were excited about his prospects. But the excitement did not last long.

On Friday, Prailes quit the contest. While he explained that “the outpouring of support has been nothing short of amazing, with people jumping into action to offer words of encouragement, help collect signatures, and raise money,” he just couldn’t continue.