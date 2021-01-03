John Nichols: Risser stood on the right side of history

In 2011, when former Gov. Scott Walker attacked worker rights, voting rights and the basic underpinnings of the Wisconsin Idea, Risser pushed back immediately. Though he was already in his mid-80s, the Madison Democrat was an enthusiastic participant in the Wisconsin uprising of that year — joining rallies and demonstrations and heading with fellow state Senate Democrats across the state line to Illinois in an effort to thwart Walker’s agenda.

When Walker sought to shut down demonstrations inside the Capitol, Risser raised the loudest objection. Recalling that his great-grandfather had served in the Legislature in the 1860s as a Unionist, his grandfather as a Republican, and his father as a Progressive, Risser decried Walker’s moves to close the building to protests.

“My only thought,” he said, “is that it is the reaction of a paranoid administration trying to limit the voice of the people.”

Calm and dignified, yet clearly angered by the Republican governor's assault on civil liberties, Risser took the side of student activists and union members who had occupied the Capitol.