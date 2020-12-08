John Nichols: Republicans are exploiting COVID-19 desperation to shield corporate crime

Considering the stark evidence of irresponsibility on the part of U.S. corporations since the pandemic hit, the proposal is absurd. Yet, the “COVID Emergency Relief Framework” scheme that was initially proposed by corporate-aligned centrists in Congress but has now attracted backing from key Republicans and top Democrats proposes just such a liability shield. The one-page outline of the plan proposes to “provide short term federal protection from coronavirus-related lawsuits with the purpose of giving states time to develop their own response.”

That’s precisely the sort of vague language that has been used in the past to take advantage of crisis moments to benefit the bottom lines of multinational corporations. If McConnell and his allies get what they want — in this measure or some future one — big business will be off the hook and working people will be further endangered. As Public Citizen noted earlier this year, Senate Republicans want “to immunize businesses from liability includes provisions shielding employers from a range of workplace laws — including laws addressing discrimination, fair wages and occupational health and safety.”

In the latest variation on the scenario described in Naomi Klein’s "The Shock Doctrine," corporations and their congressional benefactors would have us believe that a liability shield is needed to battle the pandemic. But why?