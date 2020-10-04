John Nichols: Public health has to come before politics

More than 7.5 million Americans had tested positive for COVID-19 as Thursday night ticked into Friday morning. More than 212,000 of them had died. And the whole country was turning its attention to Wisconsin, amid reports of a spike in coronavirus cases and record daily death tolls.

It was at that point that Donald Trump sent what would become the most shared tweet of his presidency: “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

Suddenly, the president became the most prominent victim of a public health calamity that he had addressed only hours earlier in pre-recorded remarks to the Al Smith Dinner in New York, which had him saying, “the end of the pandemic is in sight.”

I share Joe Biden’s hope that his rival in the 2020 presidential race will enjoy a speedy recovery. I am hoping, as well, for all the Wisconsinites who are ailing right now. And I can’t help remembering all the people in this state, and across the country, who have been harmed by a deadly virus that the president acknowledged in private posed a profound threat but dismissed in public.