John Nichols: Public health has to come before politics

More than 7.5 million Americans had tested positive for COVID-19 as Thursday night ticked into Friday morning. More than 212,000 of them had died. And the whole country was turning its attention to Wisconsin, amid reports of a spike in coronavirus cases and record daily death tolls.
It was at that point that Donald Trump sent what would become the most shared tweet of his presidency: “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”
Suddenly, the president became the most prominent victim of a public health calamity that he had addressed only hours earlier in pre-recorded remarks to the Al Smith Dinner in New York, which had him saying, “the end of the pandemic is in sight.”
I share Joe Biden’s hope that his rival in the 2020 presidential race will enjoy a speedy recovery. I am hoping, as well, for all the Wisconsinites who are ailing right now. And I can’t help remembering all the people in this state, and across the country, who have been harmed by a deadly virus that the president acknowledged in private posed a profound threat but dismissed in public.
When the president’s March comment to journalist Bob Woodward about that dismissal — "I wanted to always play it down" — was reported in September, the BBC explained, “Mr. Trump often downplayed the virus from the beginning. In recent weeks, his advisers began speaking of the coronavirus in the past tense — as if the problem were gone. Scientists disagree, saying there is likely to be a surge in the autumn, following the pattern of other respiratory diseases. One fact is irrefutable, however. Mr. Trump wants people to see him as a strong leader. He also wants them to go to the polls and vote — and not to worry about the virus.”
To that end, the president, whose campaign events have regularly disregarded protocols for wearing masks and social distancing, had been prepared to sweep into La Crosse and Green Bay this weekend for major rallies. The White House coronavirus task force was warning about a “rapid worsening” of conditions in Wisconsin, and recommended taking social distancing "to the maximal degree possible,” yet Trump’s campaign was planning events in cities that had been hard hit by the new surge.
After the mayor of La Crosse urged Trump to cancel, plans were made to move the rally to Janesville. Again, officials pleaded with the president not to come. “Rock County is experiencing an unprecedented pandemic that threatens the health of our residents,” said Rock County Board Chair Kara Purviance. “It is irresponsible of the president to hold a rally that will put Rock County citizens in danger of contracting and spreading the virus.”
The rallies will not go ahead now, as the president is quarantining. That is good. But the fact is that these rallies should never have been planned in the first place. It is beyond debate that the time has come to put the health and safety of Wisconsinites ahead of political strategies.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
