John Nichols: Progressives and Democrats are on a major winning streak in Wisconsin

The conservatives had to prove themselves, and the place to do it was in the April 6 contest for Superintendent of Public Instruction. The open seat was up for grabs in a spring election that was likely to draw a low turnout — a circumstance that historically had favored conservatives. And it featured a classic contest between left and right. Jill Underly, the progressive, embraced the support of the teachers union and attracted strong backing from an emboldened Democratic Party. Walker and conservatives lined up behind Deb Kerr, a supporter of voucher schemes whose campaign was boosted by donations from out-of-state donors. The American Federation for Children, a free-spending political machine backed by former Trump administration Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, tried to help Kerr by spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on an attack campaign targeting Underly.

But when the votes were counted, it wasn’t even close.

Underly swept to victory with 58% of the vote, carrying two-thirds of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. She won every county in rural southwestern Wisconsin, as well as many counties in rural northern Wisconsin — areas where Republicans had shown strength in recent elections. Perhaps most significantly, the progressive won Racine and Kenosha counties in southeastern Wisconsin — both of which voted for Trump in 2016 — and she took 46% of the vote in Ozaukee County, a suburban Milwaukee county that was a GOP stronghold in the days when the party of Walker and Trump briefly imagined itself as unbeatable.

John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times.

