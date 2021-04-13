John Nichols: Progressives and Democrats are on a major winning streak in Wisconsin

Jill Underly’s decisive victory in the race for state Superintendent of Public Instruction on April 6 was the latest in a remarkable winning streak for progressives who have carried all but one of 11 contested statewide votes over the past four years.
What’s striking about these victories for progressives in general and Democrats in particular is that, not many years ago, Wisconsin Republicans were suggesting that they had made the state their own. And pundits on the national stage had begun to believe the GOP spin.
After former Gov. Scott Walker was reelected in 2014, a year that saw gains for Republicans in Wisconsin and nationally, there was a buzz about the prospect that the Badger State, after years as a political battleground, might finally have “tipped” to the Grand Old Party. The talk grew louder in 2016, when Donald Trump became the first Republican presidential contender to win Wisconsin since Ronald Reagan in 1984.
Trump beat Democrat Hillary Clinton by just 22,700 votes. But Republicans were convinced that they had finally figured out how to secure Wisconsin — with a combination of big checks from out-of-state billionaires, divisive political messaging, gerrymandering, restrictive voter ID laws and related suppression schemes.
As it turned out, 2016 was the beginning of the end of Republican high hopes at the statewide level.
Things started to go bad for the conservatives in 2017, when Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers, who had stood up to Walker, easily defeated a conservative challenger in the spring election. It was officially a nonpartisan contest, but everyone knew Evers was backed by Democrats, while his rival appealed to conservatives and Republicans. Evers secured 70% of the vote, the best finish in his many races for the position — sparking speculation about the prospect that the veteran educator might challenge Walker in 2018.
(The 2017 spring election also featured a Supreme Court election, but conservative incumbent Annette Ziegler ran unopposed, so there was no contest.)
In the spring of 2018, progressives scored a pair of major statewide victories. Milwaukee County Judge Rebecca Dallet, an open critic of Trump and Walker who attracted significant Democratic support in a high stakes race for an open place on the state Supreme Court, swept to a 56-44 victory over conservative Sauk County Judge Michael Screnock, a Walker appointee. And Walker’s attempt to do away with the elected position of state treasurer, as part of a scheme to consolidate power, was rejected by a 62-38 margin — thanks in no small measure to a campaign run by political newcomer Sarah Godlewski.
In the fall of 2018, Evers beat Walker as part of a Democratic sweep that saw the party win every statewide race on the ballot: for U.S. senator, governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state and state treasurer — where Godlewski took the office she had fought to save back from the GOP.
The spring of 2019 saw the only conservative success story in a contested statewide race since 2016, but even this win came with a bitter twist for the right. Appeals Court Judge Brian Hagedorn beat Appeals Court Judge Lisa Neubauer by 6,000 votes in the contest for an open Supreme Court spot. But Hagedorn turned out to be a good deal more moderate than expected — becoming a swing vote on the high court and earning Republican scorn.
Whatever hope conservatives took from the 2019 result proved to be short-lived.
In the spring 2020 election, progressives Dane County Judge Jill Karofsky ousted Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly by a 55-45 margin in the hotly-contested nonpartisan race, where Democrats lined up with Karofsky and Republicans were all in for Kelly. That result came despite efforts by Republicans in the Legislature and conservatives on the high court to manipulate turnout for an election held in the midst of a pandemic.
Then, in the fall of 2020, Joe Biden beat Trump. Suddenly, instead of talk about the state “tipping” to the GOP, the talk was of a reinvigorated Democratic Party, under the leadership of a young, tech-savvy chair — Ben Wikler — who knew how to win.
The conservatives had to prove themselves, and the place to do it was in the April 6 contest for Superintendent of Public Instruction. The open seat was up for grabs in a spring election that was likely to draw a low turnout — a circumstance that historically had favored conservatives. And it featured a classic contest between left and right. Jill Underly, the progressive, embraced the support of the teachers union and attracted strong backing from an emboldened Democratic Party. Walker and conservatives lined up behind Deb Kerr, a supporter of voucher schemes whose campaign was boosted by donations from out-of-state donors. The American Federation for Children, a free-spending political machine backed by former Trump administration Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, tried to help Kerr by spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on an attack campaign targeting Underly.
But when the votes were counted, it wasn’t even close.
Underly swept to victory with 58% of the vote, carrying two-thirds of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. She won every county in rural southwestern Wisconsin, as well as many counties in rural northern Wisconsin — areas where Republicans had shown strength in recent elections. Perhaps most significantly, the progressive won Racine and Kenosha counties in southeastern Wisconsin — both of which voted for Trump in 2016 — and she took 46% of the vote in Ozaukee County, a suburban Milwaukee county that was a GOP stronghold in the days when the party of Walker and Trump briefly imagined itself as unbeatable.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.