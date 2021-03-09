John Nichols: Progressive legislators Francesca Hong and Kristina Shelton are renewing the fight for economic democracy in Wisconsin

Newly-elected state Reps. Francesca Hong, D-Madison, and Kristina Shelton, D-Green Bay, have grabbed the baton in a relay race for progressive change.
With the “Wisconsin Economic Justice Bill of Rights” they introduced last week, these progressive legislators and their allies are carrying on from the great civil rights organizers of the 1960s, from President Franklin Roosevelt in the New Deal era, and from former Wisconsin Gov. and U.S. Sen. Robert M. La Follette in the moment when this state was America’s “laboratory of democracy.”
Hong and Shelton have done this by proposing to begin “visibly fighting, with every action we take, for the economic security of all Wisconsinites.” To that end, they seek to build a new political movement around the argument that all Wisconsinites deserve the right to:
· An equitable, living-income and livelihood
· A union, public or private, and collective bargaining
· Affordable and accessible high-quality health care
· Equitable and accessible public education and child care
· Pollution-free water and a healthy planet
· High quality, safe housing
· Reliable, climate-friendly transportation
· A fair and equitable justice system
· Life, self-determination, and liberation regardless of race, ethnicity, socioeconomic background, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, disability status and age
· Live free from fear of racial, religious, and gender oppression(s)
Hong and Shelton don’t have any illusions about the difficulty of getting a Legislature controlled by corporate-friendly Republicans to embrace so progressive an agenda. Their initial focus is on mobilizing support for the plan, and on using it to embolden the Democratic Party in ways that will transform the politics and, ultimately, the governance of Wisconsin. If they succeed, and we should all hope they do, these new-model progressives will renew the “Wisconsin Idea” tradition of inspiring the nation — just as it did in the first years of a 20th century, when Wisconsin really was the nation’s “laboratory of democracy.”
Roosevelt acknowledged that fact when he traveled to Green Bay in the summer of 1934 to hail the work of Wisconsin progressives to “set up against all selfish private interests the organized authority of the people themselves through the state.”
FDR spoke in a Great Depression moment where Americans had come to recognize the necessity of using the power of the people and their government to push back “against those forces which disregard human cooperation and human rights in seeking that kind of individual profit which is gained at the expense of his fellows.” Echoing La Follette and the Wisconsin progressives, Roosevelt told the crowd in Green Bay, “Sound economic improvement comes from the improved conditions of the whole population and not a small fraction thereof.”
The 32nd president used that speech in Bay Beach Park to extend an argument that he had been making since his 1932 presidential bid on behalf of “the development of an economic declaration of rights, an economic constitutional order.”
When Roosevelt finally got around to formally making that declaration, in his 1944 State of the Union address, he had seen the United States through the worst of the Great Depression and World War II. Yet, the president argued, the work of forging a more perfect union was only beginning.
“It is our duty now to begin to lay the plans and determine the strategy for the winning of a lasting peace and the establishment of an American standard of living higher than ever before known,” he said. “We cannot be content, no matter how high that general standard of living may be, if some fraction of our people — whether it be one-third or one-fifth or one-tenth — is ill-fed, ill-clothed, ill-housed and insecure.”
The point, FDR explained, was not merely to address misery. It was to strengthen a country that had “come to a clear realization of the fact that true individual freedom cannot exist without economic security and independence.”
When Roosevelt spoke those words 77 years ago, it was clear to Wisconsin progressives that he was, in the words of historian Bernard Weisberger, seeking to "complete the elder La Follette's work."
Unfortunately, the work was left undone. Roosevelt died a little over a year after he unveiled his Economic Bill of Rights. In the ensuing years, FDR’s vision was rejected not just by reactionary Republicans but by many Democrats who preferred a more cautious and compromising approach.
Decades passed. Then, in the mid-1960s, after marching on Washington for jobs and freedom, the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., and Brotherhood of Sleep Car Porters union president A. Philip Randolph proposed “A Freedom Budget for All Americans.” The civil rights leaders argued, “in this, the richest and most productive society ever known to man, the scourge of poverty can and must be abolished — not in some distant future, not in this generation, but within the next 10 years!”
Again, the vision was sound, but the political will was lacking.
So it is that, a century after La Follette was in the running, more than 75 years after Roosevelt grabbed the baton, and more than 50 years after King and Randolph ran with it, the United States still suffers from scorching economic, social and racial inequality. This is a country that, even with Democrats in charge of the White House and Congress, has not managed to raise the minimum wage above the $7.25 an hour line that leaves full-time workers living in poverty.
Clearly, something has to change. There must be new leadership and a new vision. That leadership and vision must, as it always has, come from the states. Hong and Shelton have wisely embraced a duty to renew the fight in Wisconsin, La Follette’s laboratory of democracy and FDR’s touchstone.
John Nichols is the associate editor of The Capital Times and the author of "The Fight for the Soul of the Democratic Party: The Enduring Legacy of Henry Wallace's Anti-Fascist, Anti-Racist Politics" (Verso).
