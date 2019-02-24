Founded a quarter-century ago as an independent local political project focused on promoting economic, social and racial justice, and on protecting the environment, Progressive Dane anticipated the electoral activism of 2019. Today, much of what the Madison-based group has emphasized — as “a party and a movement” committed to achieving “Housing for All; Equal and Just Communities; an End to Corporate Welfare; and Family Supporting Jobs” — parallels the politics of U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, and the new generation of activist officeholders who are transforming the Democratic Party and the national debate.
So perhaps it will come as no surprise that Progressive Dane had a strikingly successful primary night last Tuesday, when Madison voters went to the polls to nominate candidates for mayor, City Council and School Board. “Well, that went well,” read an announcement from the group on the morning after the Feb. 19 municipal primary. “All six of our candidates that had primaries made it through!”
Progressive Dane’s role in the mayoral race was particularly critical. Former Ald. Satya Rhodes-Conway did not have as much money as the other four major contenders. But she had Progressive Dane’s endorsement, and the ardent support of prominent PD-aligned officeholders such as Madison Alds. Marsha Rummel and Rebecca Kemble and Dane County Board of Supervisors member Heidi Wegleitner, as well as enthusiastic volunteers who were prepared to knock on doors and drop literature on cold winter days. In Tuesday’s voting, Rhodes-Conway swept the PD heartlands on the isthmus and the near north side, as she finished nearly even with Mayor Paul Soglin.
(Soglin, it’s worth noting, mounted his 2011 mayoral comeback bid with considerable support from officials and activists who were associated with PD. He’s worked well with PD members on some issues, and clashed with them on others.)
Progressive Dane’s other winners on Tuesday included School Board candidates Ali Muldrow and Ananda Mirilli, as well as council candidates Diane Farsetta (District 12), Tag Evers (District 13) and Grant Foster (District 15).
Those candidates, as well as the rest of the PD-endorsed slate of contenders for City Council seats, will be competing in the April 2 general election, when turnout will be higher and competition more intense in much of the city. “It’s all hands on deck!” says Brenda Konkel, a former east side alder who is Progressive Dane co-chair and chair of its Elections Committee.
That’s the key to what PD brings to local and regional politics. It’s not money, but rather the people power that stuffs envelopes, knocks on doors and hands out campaign literature. In this new age of politics, when so much emphasis is placed on raising campaign cash and spending it on television, radio ads and other forms of media, PD remains a hands-on political organization.
That approach will be tested in April. But the primary results suggest that PD ought not be underestimated. At a point where there is great frustration with big-money and big-media campaigning, Progressive Dane practices an old-fashioned politics that suddenly seems quite contemporary.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
