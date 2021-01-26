John Nichols: President Biden is a Packers fan

The Associated Press called Wisconsin for Biden, and a recount confirmed the result. It might be just a tiny bit over the top to say that Green Bay made Joe Biden the 46th president of the United States. But not too much.

Nor is not too much to say that the White House is a better place now that Biden’s there. It’s better because he isn’t Donald Trump. It’s better because he recognizes his responsibility to govern in broad strokes. And it’s at least a little bit better — in the eyes of Wisconsinites — because the president of the United States is a fellow who once told a WTMJ radio interviewer that he has “loved the Packers” since he was in high school.

That long history makes Biden like a lot of Wisconsinites. He's not going to waver in his loyalty because of a temporary setback like the team suffered on Sunday.

"Besides," he said, “I’m fearful I’ll go to hell if I don’t root for the Packers. Father Diny may come back. I can’t go against Father Diny. He’ll come out of his grave if he knew I was rooting for anybody else.”

