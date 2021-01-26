John Nichols: President Biden is a Packers fan

Joe Biden had a pretty good week. He was sworn in as president of the United States on Jan. 20, delivered a well-received inaugural address and began undoing the damage done by Donald Trump with sweeping executive orders, agency directives and official proclamations.
But it wasn’t a perfect week for Biden.
On Sunday, the Green Bay Packers fell short in their drive to win the NFC Championship. That had to be rough for the 46th president of the United States, because Joe Biden has been cheering on the Packers for more than 65 years.
Born in Pennsylvania and raised in Delaware, Biden may seem like an unlikely fan for the Green Bay team. But he has an explanation.
When he was campaigned in Green Bay in 2012, Biden took the stage at the National Railroad Museum and announced, “I heard you got a team here.”
“You know why I know that? I heard it when I was in eighth grade,” explained the Democrat who was then bidding for a second term as vice president of the United States.
“Let me tell you why: Green Bay has always had, and the Packers have always had, a special place in my heart — in the heart of all the guys I went to a Catholic boys' school with. I went to 12 years of Catholic grade school and high school, and the high school I went to was taught by an order of priests called the Norbertines. You’ve heard of them. I know you know their abbey’s in De Pere.”
“We always started homeroom in with a prayer in the Catholic school, and in our school it was always: in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Ghost and Vince Lombardi, and it would go from there,” Biden continued. “Homeroom in the fall at Archmere Academy was a lot different than any other time of the year. That’s when we learned the names of the Twelve Apostles: Bart Starr, Paul Hornung, Jimmy Taylor, Max McGee, Boyd Dowler, Ray Nitschke, Willie Davis, Herb Adderley, Don Chandler … You get the point. That’s all we heard about.”
The man who was then serving as vice president recalled that the headmaster, Father Justin E. Diny, a Wisconsin native, would come over the public address system after a Sunday game and announce, “Gentlemen, the Packers won yesterday. Therefore, there will be no last period today.’”
A beaming Biden told the cheering crowd: “That’s why we loved the Packers, man!”
Biden didn’t just tell that story in Green Bay. When he was campaigning for former U.S. Sen. Russ Feingold in Manitowoc in 2016, the man who last week was sworn in as president ran into a boy in a Packers T-shirt. Biden started talking about how he got last periods off at Delaware’s Archmere Academy when the Packers won.
"That was a way to bribe an entire group of young men, a lot of them Eagles fans and Baltimore Colts fans, to be Green Bay fans," he said.
There are a lot of other reasons to be enthusiastic about the Packers. They’re the last of the "small-town teams" that were a big part of the National Football League when it was forming a century ago. They’re the only community-owned major league professional sports team based in the United States. And they’ve been on a winning streak.
Biden might also appreciate that Green Bay supported him in the 2020 election, giving the Democrat 25,036 votes to 21,123 for Republican Donald Trump. Biden carried five city wards that had gone Republican in 2016, and Green Bay provided a dramatic boost for his candidacy early on the morning of Nov. 4.
At a point when the winner of the 2020 race remained unclear, Wisconsin was the pivotal swing state. And Brown County, where Green Bay is located, was one of the last counties in the state with unreported results. As the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported, “Democratic nominee Biden was leading by a slim (statewide) margin, about 8,000 votes, after the city of Milwaukee's absentee vote gave him a lead early Wednesday over the Republican president. But a delay in results from the cities of Green Bay and Kenosha left election observers waiting overnight for a more complete Wisconsin picture. As those results rolled in, Biden's lead in Wisconsin widened to around 20,000 votes.”
The Associated Press called Wisconsin for Biden, and a recount confirmed the result. It might be just a tiny bit over the top to say that Green Bay made Joe Biden the 46th president of the United States. But not too much.
Nor is not too much to say that the White House is a better place now that Biden’s there. It’s better because he isn’t Donald Trump. It’s better because he recognizes his responsibility to govern in broad strokes. And it’s at least a little bit better — in the eyes of Wisconsinites — because the president of the United States is a fellow who once told a WTMJ radio interviewer that he has “loved the Packers” since he was in high school.
That long history makes Biden like a lot of Wisconsinites. He's not going to waver in his loyalty because of a temporary setback like the team suffered on Sunday.
"Besides," he said, “I’m fearful I’ll go to hell if I don’t root for the Packers. Father Diny may come back. I can’t go against Father Diny. He’ll come out of his grave if he knew I was rooting for anybody else.”
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
