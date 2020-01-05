John Nichols: Pocan seeks to avert another 'endless war'

“One of the biggest problems with the NDAA was the spending increases, which fund these endless wars. But we also wanted to make sure that the United States didn’t get involved in new conflicts in the Middle East without congressional authorization,” Pocan explained Friday morning. “We had particular concerns that wrong actions could happen without consultation. What we’ve just seen reaffirmed the fears that we had.”

Now, says the co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Congress must deal with the fact that Trump’s “unilateral decision to escalate tensions in the region” has the potential to “destabilize the region and further endanger the lives of innocent Americans, Iranians and Iraqis.”

In a sobering assessment of the crisis that Trump has created, Pocan explained, “The president has repeatedly shirked diplomatic priorities in pursuit of military action across the Middle East, and he is on the brink of starting a wholly avoidable and unnecessary war with Iran.”

In order to avert a new war “and the potential senseless loss of millions of lives,” Pocan says Congress must engage in aggressive oversight and open a serious discussion about diplomatic alternatives to military escalation.