John Nichols: Pocan’s patriotic proposal to slash Pentagon spending

After reading aloud from the Declaration of Independence — a document signed by his still-living father, John Adams, and authored by his father’s former rival, Thomas Jefferson, who was also still alive — John Quincy Adams used his address to frame a vision of the United States as a country that rejected a career of empire.

In the critical passage of his address, Adams said of America: “She is the well-wisher to the freedom and independence of all. She is the champion and vindicator only of her own. She will recommend the general cause, by the countenance of her voice, and the benignant sympathy of her example. (But) she well knows that by once enlisting under other banners than her own, were they even the banners of foreign independence, she would involve herself, beyond the power of extrication, in all the wars of interest and intrigue, of individual avarice, envy, and ambition, which assume the colors and usurp the standard of freedom.”