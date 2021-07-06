John Nichols: Pocan’s patriotic proposal to slash Pentagon spending

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan has emerged as one of the leading advocates for cutting the Pentagon budget, and he makes no bones about his determination to spend less on military adventurism and more on domestic renewal.
“We cannot build back better if the Pentagon’s budget remains just as large as it was under Donald Trump,” says Pocan, the town of Vermont Democrat who serves as co-chair of the House Defense Spending Reduction Caucus. “This crisis has proven that American national security should not be defined by the number of nuclear weapons collecting dust in storage, but by health care security, job security, housing security — the security of working families surviving with a roof over their heads, food on the table and money in the bank. We have a duty to invest in the American people more than we invest in defense contractor profits and Pentagon slush funds.”
Pocan, with caucus co-chairs Barbara Lee, D-California, and Jake Auchincloss, D-Massachusetts, recently led a group of 50 House members who urged President Biden to decrease the Pentagon’s budget. Biden’s been resistant to such moves, as have been many of the most powerful congressional Democrats. But Pocan and his allies are building momentum for a shift away from the U.S. role of policing the world.
Their vision is not dangerous, or radical. It represents a renewal of a historic tradition that — while neglected and abandoned by politicians of both parties in recent decades — has roots that go back to the founding of the country.
Two hundred years ago this week, on July 4, 1821, the nation’s eighth secretary of state, John Quincy Adams, spoke to the U.S. House of Representatives on the role that the United States should play in the world.
“Wherever the standard of freedom and independence has been or shall be unfurled, there will her heart, her benedictions and her prayers, shall be,” Adams declared. “But she goes not abroad, in search of monsters to destroy.”
That statement remains the finest expression of the unique balance that a republic must strike if it wishes to avoid paying the morally and politically unaffordable wages of empire.
In his address, Adams reminded Americans that, while they have a responsibility to speak up for global democracy clearly and without apology, they have an equal responsibility to avoid entangling themselves in the turmoil of other lands. The most well-traveled and engaged American diplomat of his time, Adams was no isolationist. Yet he warned that these entanglements would ultimately undermine liberty in the United States, as they would require of America economic and political compromises that were inconsistent with domestic democracy.
“The fundamental maxims of her policy would insensibly change from liberty to force,” he said. “The frontlet upon her brows would no longer beam with the ineffable splendor of freedom and independence; but in its stead would soon be substituted an imperial diadem, flashing in false and tarnished luster the murky radiance of dominion and power. She might become the dictatress of the world: she would be no longer the ruler of her own spirit.”
For much of the past century, Adams has been a forgotten figure in an American history that is almost always told too narrowly — and that the critics of critical race theory would now like to tell even more narrowly.
When he is remembered at all, Adams is usually recalled as the one-term president who opposed the excesses of Andrew Jackson and who, after a turbulent tenure in the Oval Office, returned to the Congress. There he fought to repeal the rule that prevented debate about slavery on the House floor; and eventually, as “Old Man Eloquent,” appeared before the Supreme Court to plead the case for freeing kidnapped Africans in the Amistad trial.
But it was as a diplomat that Adams was best known before his election as president. And his July 4, 1821, address to the Congress as President James Monroe’s secretary of state provided Adams with an opportunity to outline an anti-colonialist and anti-imperialist worldview.
After reading aloud from the Declaration of Independence — a document signed by his still-living father, John Adams, and authored by his father’s former rival, Thomas Jefferson, who was also still alive — John Quincy Adams used his address to frame a vision of the United States as a country that rejected a career of empire.
“(America’s) glory is not dominion, but liberty,” he announced. “Her march is the march of the mind. She has a spear and a shield: but the motto upon her shield is, Freedom, Independence, Peace.”
In the critical passage of his address, Adams said of America: “She is the well-wisher to the freedom and independence of all. She is the champion and vindicator only of her own. She will recommend the general cause, by the countenance of her voice, and the benignant sympathy of her example. (But) she well knows that by once enlisting under other banners than her own, were they even the banners of foreign independence, she would involve herself, beyond the power of extrication, in all the wars of interest and intrigue, of individual avarice, envy, and ambition, which assume the colors and usurp the standard of freedom.”
The genius of the American experiment, explained Adams, was found in the revolutionary spirit of 1776, which rejected the corruptions of empire — the worst of which stem from the impulse to meddle in the affairs of other countries.
Too few America leaders have followed this wise counsel. Thankfully, Mark Pocan has chosen to do so.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.