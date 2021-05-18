John Nichols: Pocan’s advocacy for Palestinian human rights is in the Wisconsin progressive tradition

Pocan began by condemning missile attacks on Israeli targets by Palestinian militants aligned with Hamas. “But that doesn’t make it a ‘both-sides’ issue,” he said. “We must acknowledge and condemn the disproportionate discrimination and treatment that Palestinians face versus others in this region. No one should suffer the loss of life, liberty or dignity that the Palestinian people have suffered under the Netanyahu and previous administrations in Israel during the 50-year occupation of the West Bank.”

In a speech that reflected his own experience in the region, as someone who has traveled extensively in Israel and Palestine and met with activists and experts on all sides, the congressman detailed his concerns about the current violence and his frustration with U.S. policymakers who support the Israel government without taking into account the condition of the Palestinian people.

“When serious human rights abuses compound — such as the recent attacks on places of worship like the al-Aqsa mosque, the forced removal of people from their homes most recently in East Jerusalem but ongoing in the West Bank for way too long, the jailing and military court trials for Palestinian children, the dehumanization of the lives of the Palestinians by having roads and entrances that are separate for some people, which all too often looks like a former South Africa, the blockade and open-air prison conditions for the people in Gaza, where food and clean water is often scarce — when those types of human rights abuses occur, we're not just putting the lives of the Palestinians and Israelis at risk, but we're also putting the United States at greater jeopardy,” he warned. “Eventually, that could mean the lives of men and women from the United States getting involved in a greater escalation of violence in the region, which none of us wants to see.”