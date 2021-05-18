John Nichols: Pocan’s advocacy for Palestinian human rights is in the Wisconsin progressive tradition

The Wisconsin progressive movement of more than a century ago made advocacy for the human rights of people who lived under European colonial rule a vital focus of its agenda. At the time, that was a controversial stance. But Wisconsin Sen. Robert M. La Follette and his allies were outspoken in their support for democracy — at home and abroad.
In his historic 1917 address to the U.S. Senate, in which he opposed the entry of the United States into World War I as an ally of the United Kingdom, La Follette objected to domestic and foreign policies of the British government — and to President Woodrow Wilson’s efforts to send U.S. troops into battle in allegiance with that government.
“[The] President proposes alliance with Great Britain, which, however liberty-loving its people, is a hereditary monarchy, with a hereditary ruler, with a hereditary House of Lords, with a hereditary landed system, with a limited and restricted suffrage for one class and a multiplied suffrage power for another, and with grinding industrial conditions for all the wage workers,” complained the senator, who played a critical role in forging the progressive movement’s anti-imperialist stance. “The President has not suggested that we make our support of Great Britain conditional to her granting home rule to Ireland, or Egypt, or India.”
La Follette regularly decried colonialism, with a particular emphasis on the damage it did to the hundreds of millions of people who lived under the oppressive rule of the British Empire. The senator had traveled widely, consulted with international leaders and studied the issues. He spoke with knowledge at a time when other Americans casually adopted the side of the fading colonial empires of Europe. The senator decried “the great imperialistic drama of exploitation” and warned that “Wherever the British flag flies over a subject people today, revolution is brewing.”
With that understanding, and with a bow to the farewell address of George Washington, which counseled against entering into “entangling alliances,” La Follette pleaded with Americans in the 1910s and 1920s to avoid policies that made their country an ally of colonial oppression.
It was a wise stance then, and it remains so.
La Follette’s old seat in the U.S. House of Representatives is now held by Mark Pocan, D-Town of Vermont, who has been in the news of late for his clear-eyed critique of U.S. support for the policies of the Israeli government as regards Palestinians living in the West Bank and Gaza. Last week, as tensions flared anew in the region, Pocan delivered a powerful address on the floor of the House in which he explained that the violence had erupted after Israeli authorities sought to displace Palestinian families from their ancestral homes in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, and after Israeli security forces conducted a series of violent raids on that city’s Al-Aqsa mosque, the third holiest site for followers of Islam.
Pocan began by condemning missile attacks on Israeli targets by Palestinian militants aligned with Hamas. “But that doesn’t make it a ‘both-sides’ issue,” he said. “We must acknowledge and condemn the disproportionate discrimination and treatment that Palestinians face versus others in this region. No one should suffer the loss of life, liberty or dignity that the Palestinian people have suffered under the Netanyahu and previous administrations in Israel during the 50-year occupation of the West Bank.”
In a speech that reflected his own experience in the region, as someone who has traveled extensively in Israel and Palestine and met with activists and experts on all sides, the congressman detailed his concerns about the current violence and his frustration with U.S. policymakers who support the Israel government without taking into account the condition of the Palestinian people.
“When serious human rights abuses compound — such as the recent attacks on places of worship like the al-Aqsa mosque, the forced removal of people from their homes most recently in East Jerusalem but ongoing in the West Bank for way too long, the jailing and military court trials for Palestinian children, the dehumanization of the lives of the Palestinians by having roads and entrances that are separate for some people, which all too often looks like a former South Africa, the blockade and open-air prison conditions for the people in Gaza, where food and clean water is often scarce — when those types of human rights abuses occur, we're not just putting the lives of the Palestinians and Israelis at risk, but we're also putting the United States at greater jeopardy,” he warned. “Eventually, that could mean the lives of men and women from the United States getting involved in a greater escalation of violence in the region, which none of us wants to see.”
Speaking of the importance of addressing “the very long-term problems that have been for too long ignored by U.S. policies in the region,” Pocan spoke of how, “Fortunately, now, more and more members of Congress are wanting to address peace in this region in a more forthright way. As South African human rights giant Desmond Tutu said, “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.”
That statement will earn Pocan a measure of criticism from those who still want to avoid the deeper discussions that are necessary to achieve peace and justice in the Middle East. But that is nothing new for the congressman, who has a long record of taking bold positions on foreign policy issues — even when that has required him to criticize fellow Democrats.
Pocan is not willing to be neutral in situations of injustice.
Like Robert M. La Follette, he is prepared to call out U.S. allies, and to object to U.S. policies that fail to uphold the human rights of all peoples.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.