John Nichols: Pocan is right: Fire Postmaster General Louis DeJoy

A key signer of the letter, Oregon Democratic Rep. Earl Blumenauer, declared, “The USPS Board of Governors is complicit in Louis DeJoy’s gross mismanagement of the postal system, which has caused real harm to people across the country. In the fight to #SaveUSPS, we need a clean slate. Today, I’m calling on (Biden) to fire and replace the entire USPS Board.”

Biden has already taken several steps in the right direction. He has submitted the names of three nominees for the Board of Governors: Ron Stroman, a former deputy postmaster general who resigned during Trump’s presidency; Anton Hajjar, a former general counsel of the American Postal Workers Union; and Amber McReynolds, the head of the National Vote at Home Institute.

“The Senate must move to immediately confirm three new appointees to the board, and President Biden must nominate two additional members later this year, to begin to restore the Board of Governors’ leadership in setting the Postal Service’s future direction and hiring postmasters general,” said Porter McConnell of the Save the Post Office coalition.

If the Senate confirms Biden’s nominees, the board could in short order have a majority, perhaps even a supermajority, that is committed to firing DeJoy and saving the Postal Service.

Pocan is right when he argues — with fellow members of Congress — that "Mr. DeJoy has used his time as Postmaster General to sabotage the United States Postal Service and he must be removed immediately to protect this critical institution."

