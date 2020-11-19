John Nichols: Pocan did a lot more than Kasich to elect Biden

Of all the Republican grifters who attached themselves to the Democratic bid to upend Donald Trump’s presidency, few accomplished less than former Ohio Gov. John Kasich — the anti-choice, anti-labor charlatan who failed in his 2016 Republican presidential bid, remade himself as a “Never Trumper” and landed a primetime gig at last summer’s Democratic National Convention.
The theory was that Kasich was just the guy to swing Republicans and self-identified conservatives in battleground states — such as Ohio — to Joe Biden. So what happened in Ohio? Nothing. In 2016, Trump won the state by 8.1% of the vote. In 2020, he won it by 8.2%. Ohio didn’t flip. Yet there was Kasich on CNN, minutes after Biden’s victory had been declared Saturday, arguing that Democrats would have done better “if they’d have been more clear in rejecting the hard left.”
That was an unwarranted and starkly inaccurate swipe at the progressives who have brought ideas and dynamism to the Democratic Party in recent years.
Wisconsin Congressman Mark Pocan, the outgoing co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, put things in perspective when he said, “I hardly think someone with experience only in electing Republicans, someone whose own state went for Trump, is the most credible source for explaining what happened in a presidential election where Democrats flipped Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.”
Pocan and progressive House members who represent big cities in the swing states — such as Milwaukee’s Gwen Moore, Detroit’s Rashida Tlaib and Minneapolis’s Ilhan Omar — joined grassroots labor and community groups in doing the heavy lifting. They succeeded, where Kasich failed.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
