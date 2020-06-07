John Nichols: Pocan calls out Trump’s despotism

“The president literally just had militarized police shoot peaceful protesters with tear gas and rubber bullets for a photo-op,” noted the congressman, who tweeted out an image of Trump in front of the church. “Remember this picture. This is fascism. This is our want-to-be dictator.”

Those were blunt words. But not too blunt for the times in which Americans find themselves.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren described Trump as acting “more like a wannabe authoritarian than Commander in Chief.” Referring to the president’s threat to use U.S. military forces to quash protests that have erupted nationwide since the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was in the custody of Minneapolis police, California Sen. Kamala Harris said, “These are not the words of a president. They are the words of a dictator.”

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, who came to the United States as a refugee from Somalia, wrote, “I have seen this movie before. One of the signatures of authoritarianism is the use of military force against its own people. I never thought I would see it happen here.” Wisconsin Rep. Gwen Moore said, “Trump is a weak man’s idea of a strong man.”