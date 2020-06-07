John Nichols: Pocan calls out Trump’s despotism

Donald Trump went to such extremes last week that his former Defense Secretary James Mattis rebuked the president for seeking to divide the country and threatening to use the U.S. military to prevent Americans from exercising First Amendment rights.
“We must reject and hold accountable those in office who would make a mockery of our Constitution,” Mattis wrote. “Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us.”
Mattis focused in his short essay on “the abuse of executive authority that we witnessed in Lafayette Square” — a reference to the use of U.S. Park Police to clear peaceful protesters against police brutality and racism from the park near the White House so that Trump could walk to St. John's Episcopal Church and pose for campaign-style photos holding a Bible.
That abuse of power shocked Americans who recognize the threat to American democracy that arises when a president uses the police and the military for political purposes. It has to be called out in the bluntest terms. And U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Town of Vermont, did just that.
When images of the president struggling to figure out how to hold the Bible aloft in front of the church flashed across television screens Monday night, Pocan was aghast.
“The president literally just had militarized police shoot peaceful protesters with tear gas and rubber bullets for a photo-op,” noted the congressman, who tweeted out an image of Trump in front of the church. “Remember this picture. This is fascism. This is our want-to-be dictator.”
Those were blunt words. But not too blunt for the times in which Americans find themselves.
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren described Trump as acting “more like a wannabe authoritarian than Commander in Chief.” Referring to the president’s threat to use U.S. military forces to quash protests that have erupted nationwide since the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was in the custody of Minneapolis police, California Sen. Kamala Harris said, “These are not the words of a president. They are the words of a dictator.”
Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, who came to the United States as a refugee from Somalia, wrote, “I have seen this movie before. One of the signatures of authoritarianism is the use of military force against its own people. I never thought I would see it happen here.” Wisconsin Rep. Gwen Moore said, “Trump is a weak man’s idea of a strong man.”
Pocan has kept up his his critique of Trump and the administration. When he learned that Attorney General William Barr had authorized covert surveillance of protests, the congressman thundered, “This is unconscionable. Protesting is the people's first amendment right. The president is suspending democracy once again, this time to create a militarized police state where he can monitor all dissent. NO fascist USA.”
When the Constitution was drafted in 1787, it is reported that Benjamin Franklin was asked, “What have we got: a republic or a monarchy?” Franklin replied, “A republic … if you can keep it.” Pocan is determined to keep it.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
