John Nichols: Pocan calls out the GOP’s Q-Anon vibe

"I had a different speech I was going to give today about the Equality Act. As an openly gay member of Congress, married to my husband Phil for 14 years, I was going to talk about the need for equal treatment under the law, for everyone regardless of who they love, human kindness, respect for others, pretty basic stuff,” he began. “But the new QAnon vibe on this body has gone too far. For many in this chamber, this isn't a debate about whether or not you should be legally discriminated against for who you love. You won't hear that debate because they can't win on hate alone. The public doesn't agree with them. So instead, some are debating that this bill discriminates based on religion, which it doesn't, because it treats everyone the same under the law.”