John Nichols: Pocan calls out the GOP’s Q-Anon vibe

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan is one of the most genial members of the U.S. House. As he did in the Wisconsin Legislature before voters sent him to Washington, D.C. in 2012, the progressive Democrat from southwestern Dane County works hard to maintain working relationships with Republicans with whom he disagrees. That's made him one of the most effective members of Congress.
But the degeneration of the House Republican Caucus since the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump's mob has tested the patience of responsible members. Pocan is one of them.
Last week, he called out the cruelty and extremism that was on display during the debate over the Equality Act.
As one of the longest-serving openly gay elected officials in the United States, Pocan had expected to deliver an upbeat speech on behalf of the measure — which seeks to prohibit discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation and gender identity in areas including public accommodations and facilities, education, federal funding, employment, housing, credit and the jury system.
That changed after the opposition to the measure took an ugly turn, as he explained in one of the bluntest floor addresses of his eight years in the House.
"I had a different speech I was going to give today about the Equality Act. As an openly gay member of Congress, married to my husband Phil for 14 years, I was going to talk about the need for equal treatment under the law, for everyone regardless of who they love, human kindness, respect for others, pretty basic stuff,” he began. “But the new QAnon vibe on this body has gone too far. For many in this chamber, this isn't a debate about whether or not you should be legally discriminated against for who you love. You won't hear that debate because they can't win on hate alone. The public doesn't agree with them. So instead, some are debating that this bill discriminates based on religion, which it doesn't, because it treats everyone the same under the law.”
In addition to correcting the off-the-wall lies peddled by Republicans who were opposed to the Equality Act, especially with regard to transgender people, Pocan called out their cruelty.
"This new QAnon spirit across the aisle is occurring in a nasty and hateful way. A lead GOP opponent of this bill actually posted an anti-trans poster on the wall outside her office, directly and intentionally across from a Democratic member of Congress with a trans daughter," Pocan said. "Really, is that where we are here today? Who can out-crazy, out-tastelessly act to prove to the base that they'll say or do anything to score points and show how inconsiderate they can be to a colleague to just get social media clickbait?"
The unfortunate answer is that, with few exceptions, this is where the House Republican Caucus is now at.
The Equality Act passed 224-206. Every Democrat in the chamber voted for it, but only three of 211 Republicans did so. Among the members who embraced the lies and hatred spewed by the likes of Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene were Wisconsin Republicans Bryan Steil, Scott Fitzgerald, Glenn Grothman, Mike Gallagher and Tom Tiffany.
Their votes were reprehensible because, as Pocan explained, “a vote against the Equality Act is a vote for discrimination, plain and simple.”
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times.
