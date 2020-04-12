John Nichols: Peace, love and chocolate for Easter 2020

Gail Ambrosius is kind of a big deal. She’s been featured on the Today Show and the cooking shows of cable TV. She’s been written up in "Bon Appétit," "Martha Stewart Living" and "Travel + Leisure." "Food Network Magazine" once hailed her for making “the best little box of chocolates” in the United States.
So when she shows up at the front door with chocolate Easter bunnies and eggs, people take notice.
That’s what Gail’s been doing this holiday weekend. Like a lot of small shopkeepers across Wisconsin, she’s been forced to re-imagine how she does things in the face of a coronavirus pandemic that has locked down communities and upended business plans. So Gail’s no longer just crafting the single-origin chocolates that have made her an international figure. She’s delivering them.
“If it’s a gift delivery and people don’t know it’s coming, people are a little suspicious when they see someone showing up at their door,” she said. “Then, when they see my face, I've gotten some ‘Oh my God!’ reactions.”
Ambrosius, a pioneering advocate for local and sustainable foods, is famous for preaching the gospel of “quality chocolate that is grown without chemicals.” She says, “Real chocolate — grown on trees by farmers transformed into truffles on wintry Wisconsin days — is my passion.” But her other passion is community. Working out of a small shop in Madison’s Atwood neighborhood that ships chocolates around the world, she adopted the mantra “Peace Love Chocolate.”
As the pandemic spread, and Gov. Tony Evers issued a statewide stay-at-home order, Ambrosius and her staff cleaned the shop from top to bottom and locked it down on March 20. Like many specialty food shops, Gail's qualified as an essential business under the order. But she said, “I didn’t want anyone who worked for me to feel uncomfortable. I wanted to make sure everyone was well.”
They waited two weeks to make sure everyone, and everything about the shop, was healthy. On April 4 and 5, Gail went in herself and did another “deep clean” of the shop. Then, on April 6, with a skeleton crew, she started making chocolates for Easter. “We knew it would mean something for people, a little normalcy in all this, a little joy,” she told me.
But she had no idea how much joy until the doctors started showing up with proposals to give boxes of chocolates to the hospital workers who form the frontline in the fight to curtail COVID-19. One doctor wanted 250 two-piece chocolate boxes to give to the staff. Another wanted 500. The doctors were paying out of their own pockets, so Ambrosius decided to do the same. She donated extra chocolates, came in early and stayed late to make sure the orders were met.
Ambrosius studied up on the safest ways to make deliveries and started doing them herself because she really does believe that “a little bit of chocolate feeds the soul.” And in these times, feeding the soul is essential work.
