John Nichols: Peace, love and chocolate for Easter 2020

As the pandemic spread, and Gov. Tony Evers issued a statewide stay-at-home order, Ambrosius and her staff cleaned the shop from top to bottom and locked it down on March 20. Like many specialty food shops, Gail's qualified as an essential business under the order. But she said, “I didn’t want anyone who worked for me to feel uncomfortable. I wanted to make sure everyone was well.”

They waited two weeks to make sure everyone, and everything about the shop, was healthy. On April 4 and 5, Gail went in herself and did another “deep clean” of the shop. Then, on April 6, with a skeleton crew, she started making chocolates for Easter. “We knew it would mean something for people, a little normalcy in all this, a little joy,” she told me.

But she had no idea how much joy until the doctors started showing up with proposals to give boxes of chocolates to the hospital workers who form the frontline in the fight to curtail COVID-19. One doctor wanted 250 two-piece chocolate boxes to give to the staff. Another wanted 500. The doctors were paying out of their own pockets, so Ambrosius decided to do the same. She donated extra chocolates, came in early and stayed late to make sure the orders were met.