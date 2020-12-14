John Nichols: Of course the scheming to overturn Wisconsin’s election result smacked of racism

Some of our Republican friends were offended when Supreme Court Justice Jill Karofsky spoke more bluntly than jurists usually do about the lawsuit filed by Donald Trump’s campaign to reject votes cast by more than 220,000 Wisconsinites in the Nov. 3 election.

After Jim Troupis, a former judge who has beclowned himself as the leader of Trump’s legal assault on Wisconsin democracy, finished making his “case” before the state Supreme Court on Saturday, Karofsky noted that the lawsuit targeted Milwaukee and Dane Counties.

"Two counties that are targeted because of their diverse populations. Because they're urban. I presume because they vote Democratic," the justice said. "This lawsuit, Mr. Troupis, smacks of racism, and I do not know how you can come before this court and possibly ask us for a remedy that is unheard of."

Karofsky tried to get Troupis to provide credible evidence of fraud or wrongdoing in the two counties — as did Justices Rebecca Dallet, who noted, "You are alleging to this court that there were improper procedures taking place. Yet the only votes you want to throw out are the votes in the two largest counties — the two most diverse nonwhite, urban counties — and the two counties that have the most significant votes for Joe Biden.”

Troupis failed.

But he did succeed in confirming Karofsky’s conclusion that, "What you want is you want us to overturn this election so that your king can stay in power. And that is so un-American. And for you to say that anyone in Wisconsin engaged in fraud, for you to perpetuate that fallacy on the people of Wisconsin and the people of the United States of America, in what has been called the most significant election in our lifetime, is nothing short of shameful."

John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising. Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

