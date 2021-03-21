John Nichols: Nurses are heroes, treat them as such

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders weighed in on a Wisconsin labor struggle last week, signaling his support for 850 nurses at the UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital in Madison. Why? Because the contract negotiations in which the nurses were engaged were about a lot more than one hospital in one city. They are about whether all of the past year’s celebrating of frontline workers as “heroes” was genuine.

If we’re going to respect nurses and doctors and all the other essential workers who have risked their lives and safety to get us through the coronavirus pandemic, we can’t just call them “heroes.” We have to treat them as such.

That means that nurses must be afforded fair pay and benefits. It also means that their sacrifices must be recognized by employees who provide them with time off, reasonable schedules and the flexibility they need to restore the work-life balance that was thrown out of whack over the course of a year when so much was demanded of health care workers.