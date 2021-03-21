John Nichols: Nurses are heroes, treat them as such

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders weighed in on a Wisconsin labor struggle last week, signaling his support for 850 nurses at the UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital in Madison. Why? Because the contract negotiations in which the nurses were engaged were about a lot more than one hospital in one city. They are about whether all of the past year’s celebrating of frontline workers as “heroes” was genuine.
If we’re going to respect nurses and doctors and all the other essential workers who have risked their lives and safety to get us through the coronavirus pandemic, we can’t just call them “heroes.” We have to treat them as such.
That means that nurses must be afforded fair pay and benefits. It also means that their sacrifices must be recognized by employees who provide them with time off, reasonable schedules and the flexibility they need to restore the work-life balance that was thrown out of whack over the course of a year when so much was demanded of health care workers.
“Nurses will bend over backwards to make sure our patients get the care they need, even if it means we put our own needs on hold,” said Carol Lemke, a Meriter nurse with 32 years of experience. “We work long hours in stressful situations. Many of us step up to work extra shifts when we don’t have enough staff, giving up time with our families, and we’re proud to be there for our patients. After all we went through this year, nurses need time to recover, to be with our families, and be there for ourselves. We need Meriter to show us they value our commitment and sacrifices during this pandemic.”
This demand for a contract that respects the need for nurses to get their lives back to some sense of normalcy after the overwhelming challenges they have faced during the COVID-19 crisis is not just a concern for members of SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin, the union that represents Meriter nurses. It’s a concern for lots of nurses nationwide, and for lots of essential workers in other industries. That’s why Sanders announced, “I stand with nurses in Madison, Wisconsin, who are demanding a safe work environment and paid sick leave. They are on the frontlines in our fight against COVID-19. We must treat them like the heroes they are.”
That’s also why Gov. Tony Evers, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan expressed solidarity with the nurses at Meriter. They all spoke up last week because they recognize the essential truth of an observation that state Rep. Francesca Hong, D-Madison, made when she stood in solidarity with the Meriter nurses.
“This year was exhausting for all of us, but it was nothing compared to the fatigue that our nurses have been through,” Hong said last week. “Emotional labor and burnout are real. Nurses have gone above and beyond to do their jobs. UnityPoint Health-Meriter needs to do theirs. Honor, value and pay your nurses.”
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
