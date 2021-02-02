John Nichols: Now Scott Walker is exploiting the pandemic to — you guessed it — attack teachers and their unions

So what was Walker’s response? A big lie: “The Chicago Teachers Union’s refusal to show up at school shows the real obstacle to getting kids back into classrooms is self-serving unions.” And a bigger lie: “Science says it’s safe to open schools. Stop letting the teachers union bosses keep them closed. Open America’s schools now!”

Science does not say that it is safe to open every school in America immediately. It says that, with proper care and respect for public health standards, it should be possible to make schools safe for students, parents, grandparents, teachers, staffers and communities.

As he has throughout his career, Scott Walker is turning the truth on its head. The CTU and other unions that represent teachers — including Madison Teachers Inc. have been advocating for years on behalf of safe and healthy schools. They did so when they took on Walker in 2011. They’re doing so now. The unions, which it should be noted represent science teachers, have from the start of the pandemic advocated for public health, public safety and science.

Those are the facts. But Walker could care less about facts. He’s determined to use political fiction to advance the same tired agenda that he promoted as a governor who was sacrificed public education on the altar of his own ambition.

John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times.

