John Nichols: Now Scott Walker is exploiting the pandemic to — you guessed it — attack teachers and their unions

Scott Walker never misses a chance to attack public school teachers and their unions.
The defeated former governor of Wisconsin and failed 2016 presidential candidate has a new job, as the president and CEO of Young America’s Foundation, an ultra-conservative group that does not see the irony of a young “movement” being led by a 53-year-old career politician. In that position, Walker is crusading against abortion rights, denying climate change and making apologies for Donald Trump. But, mostly, he’s doing what he’s always done: bashing educators and the labor organizations that represent them.
Walker came on the national scene a decade ago when, as a newly-elected governor, he declared war on public education — cutting funds for schools, attacking the state Department of Public Instruction and scheming to prevent teachers from organizing on behalf of quality education for all students.
In his new capacity as a professional right-winger, Walker is leading the charge to force public schools to reopen for in-person learning even as the coronavirus pandemic remains a threat to health and safety — and as new variants suggest the threat could surge anew. “Open our schools now!” declares Walker on the same social media platforms where he argues that “Abortion is not health care. It’s murder,” announces that “China is the real Evil Empire” (complete with Star Wars imagery) and promotes memes that say, “Kamala Harris is a Marxist.”
Walker’s got a lot to say about public education. For instance, he refers to school curriculums that incorporate values and ideas from the Black Lives Matter movement as “crap” and claims, “We have got to fight back before the radicals brainwash America’s children.” And he suggests that if proponents of accountability for Donald Trump had studied the Constitution, they’d know that “The U.S. Senate cannot convict a former President” — despite the fact that the Constitution includes no such restriction.
Walker is even taking a stab at rewriting history. After the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by an insurrectionist mob that was incited by Trump and right-wing Republicans such as Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, Walker claimed, “The left is consumed with anger and hatred.”
That’s the “big lie” writ large.
But Walker’s biggest lie is the suggestion that the only barriers to reopening schools are teachers and unions such as the National Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers. “Science says it’s safe to open schools. Stop letting the teachers union bosses keep them closed. Open America’s schools now!” Walker claims.
What Walker and his right-wing allies fail to acknowledge is that the NEA and the AFT have been in the forefront of arguing for scientific approaches and a commitment to public health and safety when it comes to decisions about reopening school.
“Teachers know how important in-person instruction is, but we have to make it safe,” said AFT President Randi Weingarten. “Testing and vaccination, as well as masking and distancing, are crucial, as are accommodations for educators at risk.”
Last month, when the Chicago Teachers Union resisted moves to force teachers back into classrooms — despite the fact that many teachers have health conditions that make them particularly vulnerable to the virus — it explained: “Teachers, clinicians, PSRPs, librarians and other staff want to return to welcoming and thriving schools, but that can’t happen until we put the health and safety precautions of our educators, our students and the larger community first.” The union made it clear that it was “seeking a health metric based on CDC guidance, a phased reopening, access to vaccinations for educators, and enforceable safety standards in school buildings, which have struggled to meet even basic needs for PPE, adequate ventilation and clean facilities.”
President Biden, who has advocated for a safe and sensible approach to reopening, followed the CTU job action and said, “They just want to work in a safe environment.”
Biden argued that it will be possible to get students — especially in the lower grades—back into classrooms with wider access to vaccinations, a regimen of testing, new ventilation systems and a genuine commitment to public health. Teachers, he said, want the classroom setting “as safe as we can rationally make it, and we can do that.”
So what was Walker’s response? A big lie: “The Chicago Teachers Union’s refusal to show up at school shows the real obstacle to getting kids back into classrooms is self-serving unions.” And a bigger lie: “Science says it’s safe to open schools. Stop letting the teachers union bosses keep them closed. Open America’s schools now!”
Science does not say that it is safe to open every school in America immediately. It says that, with proper care and respect for public health standards, it should be possible to make schools safe for students, parents, grandparents, teachers, staffers and communities.
As he has throughout his career, Scott Walker is turning the truth on its head. The CTU and other unions that represent teachers — including Madison Teachers Inc. have been advocating for years on behalf of safe and healthy schools. They did so when they took on Walker in 2011. They’re doing so now. The unions, which it should be noted represent science teachers, have from the start of the pandemic advocated for public health, public safety and science.
Those are the facts. But Walker could care less about facts. He’s determined to use political fiction to advance the same tired agenda that he promoted as a governor who was sacrificed public education on the altar of his own ambition.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
