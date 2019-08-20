When the Israeli government blocked Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from visiting Israel and the West Bank, Congressman Mark Pocan was one of the loudest objectors. Declaring that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was wrong to deny entry to the first two Muslim women ever elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, the Town of Vermont Democrat argued that “no member of Congress should visit Israel until all members of Congress are welcome."
The co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus also suggested that the travel ban “could (lead to) far more scrutiny” with regard to U.S. financial aid to Israel.
The controversy that has arisen since President Trump pressured Netanyahu into restricting travel by Tlaib and Omar hits close to home for Pocan. “This region is not unfamiliar to me, as I have been there twice, in both Israel and Palestine,” noted the congressman, an advocate for a shift in Israeli policies regarding the circumstance of Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip.
Pocan has wrangled in the past with the Israelis over travel restrictions. For several years now, he has been calling for the opening of the Gaza Strip to congressional delegations. In order to advance the cause of diplomacy, and to ensure that there is proper oversight of federal spending in the Middle East, the lawmaker wants members of Congress to be allowed to visit Gaza.
Pocan and Congressmen Hank Johnson, D-Ga., and Dan Kildee, D-Mich., traveled to Israel in 2016 but were denied the opportunity to cross into Gaza by the Israeli Coordination and Liaison Administration. Last year, they wrote a letter to Ron Dermer, the Israeli ambassador to the United States, in which they called on the Israeli government to permit them to enter the Palestinian region. The congressmen expressed concern that “the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza territory is quickly worsening, with nearly 1 million Gaza residents now dependent on emergency food assistance, in large part due to a decade-old land, sea and air blockade.”
Expressing concern about past “obstruction” of their requests to visit Gaza, the congressmen described their “obligation to exercise oversight over U.S. tax dollars” and concluded the letter with an explicit request. “Given the current situation in Gaza, our attention is required now more than ever,” they explained. “We can think of no reason to deny us access to Gaza again, short of making sure that outside officials not see the worsening conditions. With that, we respectfully request that the Israeli government expedite and approve our request to enter the Gaza Strip for the purpose of observing and evaluating the U.S.-financed humanitarian work.”
Pocan and his colleagues were addressing a very real issue: the ability of members of Congress to engage in oversight of foreign policy.
This is what makes the Israeli decision to bar Tlaib and Omar so concerning. According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz: “Assessments in the United States indicate that Israel was inspired to reconsider its decision due to pressure from the White House.” Barak Ravid, the senior diplomatic correspondent for Israel’s Channel 13 News, tweeted Thursday morning, “There is only one reason for Netanyahu’s backtracking today — the pressure from Donald Trump.”
Trump’s hectoring on this issue has been shameful, and by all evidence it extends from his crude (and constantly restated) bias against the first two Muslim American women elected to the Congress: Tlaib, whose parents were Palestinian immigrants, and Omar, who came to the United States as a refugee from Somalia. (Israel said that it would permit Tlaib to visit her 90-year-old grandmother, who lives in the West Bank, if the congresswoman would accept restrictions on political statements made during the trip. Tlaib rejected the limits, saying: “Silencing me and treating me like a criminal is not what she wants for me. It would kill a piece of me. I have decided that visiting my grandmother under these oppressive conditions stands against everything I believe in — fighting against racism, oppression and injustice.”)
Tlaib and Omar have criticized Israeli policies and expressed support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, which seeks to pressure Israel to change its policies. But even those who disagree with the positions taken by Tlaib and Omar — including the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, which criticized the travel ban — recognize that elected members of the United States Congress have a right and a responsibility to visit regions of the world where U.S. policies are felt.
A particular concern involves Omar’s role as a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee who serves on its subcommittee on Africa, Global Health, Global Human Rights, and International Organizations and also on its subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations. An outspoken human rights advocate, Omar has been critical of the policies of many countries, including Saudi Arabia. Setting a precedent that she can be banned from traveling because of her criticism of a country’s policies is atrocious. And that the president of the United States would promote such a ban represents a doubly atrocious assault on the basic premises of our system of checks and balances.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
