John Nichols: Move over Ron Johnson — Glenn Grothman is staking a claim on the 'most racist Republican' title

Just when you thought Sen. Ron Johnson had to be the most shameful official Wisconsinites could possibly send to Washington, along comes Rep. Glenn Grothman.
Until last week, Johnson’s embrace of crude conspiracy theories seemed to mark him as the worst of the worst. Every time the Oshkosh Republican has opened his mouth in recent months, he’s shamed Wisconsin with another outrageous remark revealing his awful biases and delusional worldview. That was certainly the case Thursday, when the two-term senator told a Texas radio host he wasn’t particularly frightened when an overwhelmingly white crowd of violent insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
“I knew those were people who love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law, so I wasn’t concerned,” Johnson — who conveniently forgot that five people died in the attack as police officers were assaulted and laws were broken — said. “Now, had the tables been turned, and Joe — this is going to get me in trouble — had the tables been turned and President Trump won the election and tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and ANTIFA, I might have been a little concerned.”
State Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee, was aghast at the blatant bigotry.
"What? White people love this country and Black people don’t? That’s exactly what he’s saying," Johnson, a member of the Legislative Black Caucus who is not related to the white U.S. Senator, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "It’s a totally racist comment."
That was an appropriately damning indictment.
How could any Wisconsin Republican earn a sharper rebuke?
Meet Glenn Grothman.
On Wednesday, during the debate on President Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, Republicans were struggling to come up with justifications for opposing necessary relief for Americans who have been hit by a pandemic and an economic downturn. So Grothman, an awkward communicator with a penchant for convoluted reasoning, was allowed to speak.
The Glenbeulah Republican made two arguments against the measure.
“First, one of the things that hasn’t been mentioned, the increase in the earned income tax credit for single people has a marriage penalty in it. I bring it up because I know the strength that Black Lives Matter had in this last election. I know it’s a group that doesn’t like the old-fashioned family,” Grothman said, claiming to be “disturbed that we have another program here in which we’re increasing the marriage penalty.”
Grothman’s allegation about Black Lives Matter was itself so disturbing that it prompted an outcry. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, tweeted, “Systemic racism is real. Even on the floor of Congress.” Wisconsin Ethics Commission member Scot Ross labeled Grothman a “racist prick.”
But that wasn’t all Grothman said. The congressman, who in the past has called for excluding public employees from observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday and claimed that Kwanzaa is not a “real holiday,” was not finished.
“Second thing,” he announced, “we have loan forgiveness on farms based on ethnicity. OK. Some people are going to get forgiveness. Some people aren’t. I think that’s incredibly divisive. I think we started out with a divisive inaugural speech right off the bat. And to go down this route is only going to create divisiveness in America.”
Grothman’s attack on an initiative designed to address historic discrimination against Black farmers, in combination with his “doesn’t like the old-fashioned family” claptrap, led veteran broadcaster Soledad O’Brien to tweet, “Racist dude who is an elected official. Call this crap out when you see it.”
That’s exactly what Stacey Plaskett did. The delegate from the Virgin Islands, who as an impeachment manager delivered an indictment of Donald Trump that riveted the nation, had been planning to talk about the merits of the measure. But the former U.S. Department of Justice lawyer put aside her prepared remarks and proceeded to prosecute Grothman for infusing the debate with intolerance.
As Grothman walked away, Plaskett said, “I hope my colleague from Wisconsin will not leave at this time, as he’s talked about Black Lives Matter. How dare you? How dare you say that Black Lives Matter, Black people do not understand old-fashioned families? Despite some of the issues, some of the things that you have put forward that I’ve heard out of your mouth in the Oversight Committee, in your own district, we have been able to keep our families alive for over 400 years.”
Plaskett spoke passionately about “the assault on our families to not have Black lives, or not even have Black families” and asked, “How dare you say that we are not interested in families in the Black community?”
The delegate’s extemporaneous remarks transfixed the chamber.
“I was going to talk about the American Rescue Plan," she said. "We know that this is going to provide relief to not only Black lives, Black Americans, but all Americans, that we are interested in children and in their welfare, and at this time I yield back.”
Members erupted in applause as she concluded.
Plaskett’s words should not be forgotten as Wisconsin voters look to 2022.
No honest observer doubts that Wisconsin Democrats, independents and responsible Republicans must reject Ron Johnson if he seeks reelection next year.
But Grothman is every bit as bad as Johnson. He, too, must be challenged. It’s true that his 6th District is heavily gerrymandered to favor a Republican. But that cannot be an excuse. Grothman's dog-whistling racism demands a political response. Democrats have a duty to find the candidate and the resources to build a winning coalition for removing this stain on Wisconsin’s reputation.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
