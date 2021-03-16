John Nichols: Move over Ron Johnson — Glenn Grothman is staking a claim on the 'most racist Republican' title

As Grothman walked away, Plaskett said, “I hope my colleague from Wisconsin will not leave at this time, as he’s talked about Black Lives Matter. How dare you? How dare you say that Black Lives Matter, Black people do not understand old-fashioned families? Despite some of the issues, some of the things that you have put forward that I’ve heard out of your mouth in the Oversight Committee, in your own district, we have been able to keep our families alive for over 400 years.”

Plaskett spoke passionately about “the assault on our families to not have Black lives, or not even have Black families” and asked, “How dare you say that we are not interested in families in the Black community?”

The delegate’s extemporaneous remarks transfixed the chamber.

“I was going to talk about the American Rescue Plan," she said. "We know that this is going to provide relief to not only Black lives, Black Americans, but all Americans, that we are interested in children and in their welfare, and at this time I yield back.”

Members erupted in applause as she concluded.

Plaskett’s words should not be forgotten as Wisconsin voters look to 2022.