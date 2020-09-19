John Nichols: Mourn Justice Ginsburg's death, then organize to prevent Trump and McConnell from desecrating her memory

“Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer, the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, the first Jewish woman, and a voice for all Americans, not just the wealthy and powerful,” said Alliance for Justice president Nan Aron. “Justice Ginsburg blazed trails on her way to greatness, authoring and joining opinions that advanced women’s equality, LGBTQ rights, reproductive freedoms, and so many other protections so many hold dear.”

This is, as well, a time to prepare for the battles to come.

Justice Ginsburg died in the midst of a presidential election campaign — just 46 days before Donald Trump will face his day of reckoning with the voters. And before her death at age 87, the justice made her sentiments regarding the election season clear — she dictated a statement to her granddaughter Clara Spera that read: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

To honor that wish, those of us who valued Justice Ginsburg's service must not just mourn. We must organize.

President Trump is determined to nominate someone to replace the justice who had made it so very clear that she dreaded the prospect of a man she decried as "a faker” choosing her successor.