John Nichols: Mike Gallagher put partisanship above principles

U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher is the slickest politician in the Wisconsin congressional delegation, and that’s earned him praise from newspaper editorial pages that long for a reasonable Republican in the party of Trump.
But when it came time to take a stand last week, the northeastern Wisconsin Republican put party above principle.
Ten House Republicans voted Wednesday to impeach Donald Trump for incitement to insurrection. But Gallagher refused to join them.
The honorable 10 broke with Trump for reasons well summed up by Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney.
"On Jan. 6, 2021 a violent mob attacked the United States Capitol to obstruct the process of our democracy and stop the counting of presidential electoral votes. This insurrection caused injury, death and destruction in the most sacred space in our republic,” the third-ranking Republican in the House said in a statement. "Much more will become clear in coming days and weeks, but what we know now is enough. The president of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the president. The president could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not. There has never been a greater betrayal by a president of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution."
Cheney is a committed conservative with one of her party’s most prominent names. Yet, in a time of peril, she rejected partisan loyalty to Trump, as did Rep. Adam Kinzinger, the Illinois Republican who said, “There is no doubt in my mind that the president of the United States broke his oath of office and incited this insurrection. He used his position in the executive (branch) to attack the legislative (branch). So, in assessing the articles of impeachment brought before the House, I must consider: if these actions — the Article II branch inciting a deadly insurrection against the Article I branch — are not worthy of impeachment, then what is an impeachable offense?”
Kinzinger asked the right question and responded with the right answer: “I will vote in favor of impeachment.”
Not so, Gallagher. The Wisconsin Republican issued a self-serving statement that tried to have it both ways. He piously declared, “President Trump has lost my support — permanently,” and acknowledged that “President Trump bears responsibility for the tragic events of Jan. 6, 2021. He lied to his supporters, insisted that his 'sacred landslide' election was stolen, and suggested that Vice President Pence should or even could reverse the outcome. He then dithered for hours as the vice president, the Congress, and its employees were in mortal danger, castigating Pence as a coward.”
Yet, Gallagher opposed impeachment, cynically claiming that holding Trump to account for inciting a mob to invade the Capitol in order to overturn election results would “simply feed a cycle of enmity and polarization.”
There were a handful of Republican profiles in courage when the House voted on impeachment.
Mike Gallagher was not one of them.
John Nichols is the associate editor of The Capital Times, a newspaper founded in 1917 to support the principled politics of Republican Sen. Robert M. La Follette.
