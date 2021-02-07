John Nichols: Mike Gallagher keeps defending GOP hatemongers

Three weeks ago, 10 House Republicans joined Democrats in voting to impeach Trump. They recognized a duty to uphold their oaths to defend the U.S. Constitution. As Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger said, “There is no doubt in my mind that the president of the United States broke his oath of office and incited this insurrection. He used his position in the executive to attack the legislative. So in assessing the articles of impeachment brought before the House, I must consider: if these actions … are not worthy of impeachment, then what is an impeachable offense?”

Gallagher had a chance to do the right thing. Instead, he chose what Rep. Mark Pocan aptly describes as the “cowardly” route and voted not to hold Trump to account.

Gallagher had another chance to do the right thing last week, when 11 House Republicans joined Democrats in voting to strip Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments after it was revealed that the Trump ally had not just promoted QAnon conspiracy theories and extreme anti-Muslim and anti-Semitic positions, but had, according to CNN, “repeatedly indicated support for political violence and execution of top Democrats and FBI agents.”