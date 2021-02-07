John Nichols: Mike Gallagher keeps defending GOP hatemongers

Mike Gallagher wants to have it both ways.
In Wisconsin, he presents himself as a moderate Republican who is willing to work across lines of partisanship and ideology. No surprise there. The ambitious congressman from northeastern Wisconsin is positioning himself as a potential Republican contender for governor of the U.S. Senate, and he wants to be able to appeal to swing voters in a state that has since 2018 rejected right-wing firebrands in races for president, the U.S. Senate, governor, attorney general and two seats on the state Supreme Court.
But when he’s in Washington, Gallagher is one of the steadiest defenders of the extremists who have sought to rebrand the Republican Party as a cabal of racists, xenophobes, conspiracy theorists and inciters of insurrection.
Honorable Republicans are standing up to the hatemongers and trying to steer the party back toward mainstream conservative positions. They know that the party must address what Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse refers to as the “civic cancer” that has plagued the GOP body politic since Donald Trump began to reshape the party in his own image.
But Gallagher consistently refuses to side with the courageous Republican members of the House and Senate who seek to free the GOP from the shackles of Trumpism — and the even more insidious influence of seditionists who make Trump look mild by comparison.
Three weeks ago, 10 House Republicans joined Democrats in voting to impeach Trump. They recognized a duty to uphold their oaths to defend the U.S. Constitution. As Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger said, “There is no doubt in my mind that the president of the United States broke his oath of office and incited this insurrection. He used his position in the executive to attack the legislative. So in assessing the articles of impeachment brought before the House, I must consider: if these actions … are not worthy of impeachment, then what is an impeachable offense?”
Gallagher had a chance to do the right thing. Instead, he chose what Rep. Mark Pocan aptly describes as the “cowardly” route and voted not to hold Trump to account.
Gallagher had another chance to do the right thing last week, when 11 House Republicans joined Democrats in voting to strip Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments after it was revealed that the Trump ally had not just promoted QAnon conspiracy theories and extreme anti-Muslim and anti-Semitic positions, but had, according to CNN, “repeatedly indicated support for political violence and execution of top Democrats and FBI agents.”
The bipartisan vote to hold Greene to account was “an important step for the country, said Rep. Ro Khanna, D-California. "It makes a clear statement that you can't say 9-11 didn't take place, you can't say believe in QAnon theories, you can't threaten violence against elected officials and still hope to serve in the United States Congress. There should be a very, very high bar for removing people from committees, but this wasn't a hard call."
It certainly wasn’t a hard call. Yet, Gallagher would not make it. He stood in solidarity with Greene — opposing the vote to remove the QAnon congresswoman from the House Education and Budget Committees.
Given a chance to take a simple stand against racism, anti-Semitism and incitement of violence, Mike Gallagher refused.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
