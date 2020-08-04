John Nichols: Melissa Sargent knows the most dangerous thing about marijuana is that it is illegal

“Marijuana legalization offers boundless positive impacts for Wisconsin that we as a state must take advantage of, rather than continuing to be an island of prohibition,” she says. “While many outdated and ill-informed prohibitionists call marijuana a gateway drug, they might not be that far off — the reality is that the full cannabis legalization is a gateway. A gateway to equity, opportunity and moving Wisconsin forward.”

Legalization is just one of the issues where Sargent has displayed a bigger and bolder vision than most legislators, and a willingness to do the hard work of framing reform measures. The former Dane County Board supervisor is a full-spectrum progressive who takes on a wide range of major issues — from climate change to gun violence to the need to restore collective bargaining rights in Wisconsin. She’s done this since she stepped off the picket lines of the Wisconsin uprising and won election to the Assembly in 2012. Now, she’s doing so as a candidate for the state Senate seat that has been held for many years by one of the great heroes of the uprising against former Gov. Scott Walker’s attack on labor rights: Mark Miller.