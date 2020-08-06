John Nichols: Marsha Rummel understands the historic moment in which Wisconsin finds itself

“We are in a historic moment,” said Madison Ald. Marsha Rummel, as she campaigns for the open 76th District Assembly seat. “As a current alder, thousands of people have contacted me calling for racial justice and fundamental changes in policing. I will take those demands to the state Assembly.”
Engaged candidates often rework their campaign themes to focus on issues of the moment. But this is no reworking for Rummel, who is running in Tuesday’s Democratic primary to choose a nominee for the seat previously held by Chris Taylor, Mark Pocan, Tammy Baldwin and David Clarenbach. Rummel has been on the front lines of struggles for economic, social and racial justice for decades, as a political activist and co-founder and longtime manager of the Rainbow Bookstore Cooperative.
There are a number of able contenders in the 76th District contest, who share Rummel’s commitment to taking the demands of demonstrators against police brutality and systemic racism to the Capitol. This is a progressive district that expects its representatives to be activiss legislators — and leaders — like Taylor, Pocan, Baldwin and Clarenbach.
If Rummel is nominated on Aug. 11 and elected on Nov. 3, the 76th will be represented by someone who really does understand the historic moment.
Rummel recognizes that there is an opening to address the issues that made her an activist in the first place.
“The assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King in 1968 and the police murder of Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton in his bed in 1969 made a deep impression on me,” she explained. “After moving to Madison to attend the UW, those experiences shaped me as a political activist.”
That long-term activism has focused on a range of issues, including the concerns about the public safety reforms that have become paramount in 2020.
“My neighborhood has experienced several officer-involved shootings," the east side alder said. "After the killing of Paulie Heenan in 2012 by a Madison police officer, I partnered with the Community Response Team to advocate for healthier systems of public safety and community justice in Madison and at the state level. The killing of Tony Robinson in 2015 galvanized the Madison Common Council to review MPD’s policies and procedures.”
“As council president from 2017-2018,” she said, “I chaired the President's Work Group on Police and Community Relations, which proposed 13 recommendations on use of force policies, waiting for backup, root cause analysis, safeguarding emotionally disturbed people and ensuring officer well-being. I am committed to re-envisioning how we provide community safety and care and affirming the humanity of women and men of color who have a right to live their lives without fear of death, detention, disenfranchisement, or disrespect.”
Rummel speaks in similar detail about a wide range of issues — from affordable housing to transportation to the pro-union advocacy that has long been a focus of her activism.
This background is important, as it informs Rummel’s approach to issues that will occupy the Assembly as it responds to COVID-19. She understands that, because of the pandemic and the mass unemployment that extends from it, “the next session of the state Legislature will be the most consequential in our lives.”
And she takes an intersectional view of where to focus in responding.
“The crisis is hitting poor and marginalized communities the hardest and (has) deepened inequities within the African American community, especially Black women who are disproportionately heads of households and caregivers for multi-generational families,” Rummel said. “We have record unemployment, which only exacerbates existing income inequality and makes millions of people across the U.S. food and housing insecure.”
Rummel says she wants to focus not just on restoring safety nets that were shredded during Scott Walker’s governorship, but on expanding security with Medicaid expansion and advocacy for the Medicare-for-All reform championed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. She also promises to use her knowledge of state tax law — gained from working as a revenue agent at the Department of Revenue — “to promote relief efforts targeted to individuals and small businesses, and reduce WEDC tax credits for wealthy taxpayers or entities like Foxconn in order to help pay for the recovery.”
In a chaotic and challenging moment, Rummel talks about the vital need to frame out new approaches that address injustice, and that recognize, “we can’t go back to the ‘old normal.’”
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
