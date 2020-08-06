John Nichols: Marsha Rummel understands the historic moment in which Wisconsin finds itself

Rummel speaks in similar detail about a wide range of issues — from affordable housing to transportation to the pro-union advocacy that has long been a focus of her activism.

This background is important, as it informs Rummel’s approach to issues that will occupy the Assembly as it responds to COVID-19. She understands that, because of the pandemic and the mass unemployment that extends from it, “the next session of the state Legislature will be the most consequential in our lives.”

And she takes an intersectional view of where to focus in responding.

“The crisis is hitting poor and marginalized communities the hardest and (has) deepened inequities within the African American community, especially Black women who are disproportionately heads of households and caregivers for multi-generational families,” Rummel said. “We have record unemployment, which only exacerbates existing income inequality and makes millions of people across the U.S. food and housing insecure.”