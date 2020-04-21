John Nichols: Mark Pocan is putting Congress back in the spotlight

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

“We think it’s really important to look at ways to address the employment issues where President Trump has been such a dismal failure,” Pocan said. “This is a way to show the American people that we have ideas for what needs to be done, and that there are people in Congress who are on top of this.”

Rep. Ro Khanna, the tech-savvy Democrat who represents the Silicon Valley, said late last month that it is “time to bring Congress into the 21st century” with a plan for remote deliberations and voting so that “no member should risk their health and public safety to come to D.C.” While dozens of members have now signed on to a letter urging the House Rules Committee to “enact a temporary change to House Rules to allow remote voting by members of the House during national emergencies, especially the current one involving COVID-19,” the chamber has remained on the sidelines in recent weeks.

The CPC hearing sets an example of how House committees and the whole of the House can hold sessions remotely and promote a national debate that is about something more than the president’s latest pratfall.