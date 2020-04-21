John Nichols: Mark Pocan is putting Congress back in the spotlight

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan has never stopped working since Congress left Washington. Even after members of the House left Washington in late March, the Town of Vermont Democrat who co-chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus has maintained a frenzied schedule of phone calls and video conferences as he has taken the lead in efforts to avoid mass layoffs and to keep small businesses from going under.
Pocan’s focus has been on getting House Democrats to embrace bolder responses to the coronavirus pandemic and to the economic crisis that has extended from it. He believes that Democrats have to do more to frame the debate at a time when Donald Trump is peddling misinformation and creating division with daily press briefings.
Trump has seized the bully pulpit, while the Democrats who control the House — and ought to be the source of alternatives thinking to the ill-tempered and ill-thought approach of the Republican president — are scattered across the country.
Pocan wants to get the Democrats, and their best ideas, back in the spotlight. So he and CPC co-chair Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington, are making a big move this week. On Thursday, they will convene the first in a series of remote congressional hearings to highlight necessary responses to the pandemic and to the economic crisis that has developed as a result.
Thursday’s hearing will consider mass unemployment, with a focus on “Preventing Layoffs: Keeping People Employed Through Worksharing and a National Paycheck Guarantee.”
“We think it’s really important to look at ways to address the employment issues where President Trump has been such a dismal failure,” Pocan said. “This is a way to show the American people that we have ideas for what needs to be done, and that there are people in Congress who are on top of this.”
Rep. Ro Khanna, the tech-savvy Democrat who represents the Silicon Valley, said late last month that it is “time to bring Congress into the 21st century” with a plan for remote deliberations and voting so that “no member should risk their health and public safety to come to D.C.” While dozens of members have now signed on to a letter urging the House Rules Committee to “enact a temporary change to House Rules to allow remote voting by members of the House during national emergencies, especially the current one involving COVID-19,” the chamber has remained on the sidelines in recent weeks.
The CPC hearing sets an example of how House committees and the whole of the House can hold sessions remotely and promote a national debate that is about something more than the president’s latest pratfall.
It’s no surprise that the first CPC hearing will focus on unemployment. Pocan and Jayapal have since March been advocating for proposals that would have the federal government intervene in a major way to help businesses keep workers on the payroll at a point when unemployment claims are surging to record levels.
Last week, Jayapal introduced the Paycheck Guarantee Act, a plan to provide a three-month federal guarantee for 100% of worker salaries of up to $100,000 to ensure employers keep workers on the payroll and continue to provide employer-sponsored benefits.
“A federal paycheck guarantee is a real solution that matches the scale of the crisis. Mass unemployment is a policy choice. We can and should choose differently,” Jayapal said. “A federal paycheck guarantee would stanch more layoffs and unemployment, and quickly and reliably deliver relief to workers. Workers would not be forced to apply for unemployment insurance, overwhelm that system and then have to once again find a job. Businesses of all sizes would be able to keep workers on payroll and benefits—and be able to quickly re-open—partially or fully—without having to rehire and retrain their workforce.”
This is the kind of big, bold response that needs a hearing. And Pocan, a cosponsor of the Paycheck Guarantee Act and a leading advocate for providing protections for small businesses and their employees with an expansion of existing state workshare programs, says the CPC will provide it. Organized along the lines of a traditional House hearing, the “Preventing Layoffs” session will feature expert testimony from Sharon Block, the executive director of the Labor and Worklife Program at Harvard Law School, and Amanda Ballantyne, the director of the Main Street Alliance, a group that advocates for small businesses.
“The president in one of his more recent rambles said that he was thinking about adjourning Congress,” Pocan said. “That doesn’t make any sense. Article 1 of the Constitution is about Congress. We are a co-equal branch of government. We have to be in the debate. It is incumbent upon us to be putting forward ideas, framing them, discussing them and providing forums where they can be examined and discussed.”
In a call last week with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other key players in the House Democratic Caucus, Pocan said, the CPC leaders discussed their plan for the hearing. The response was encouraging, with talk about standing committees looking for ways to conduct business remotely during the shutdown that has kept so many House members far from Washington.
“I think that us doing this will show the way for others,” Pocan said. “It’s exciting to think that Congress can start speaking to the American people about real alternatives to Trump’s haphazard approach. We’re ready to show that we have serious plans for giving people stability and bringing our economy back.”
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
