According to the Economic Policy Institute, one in nine U.S. workers is paid wages that can leave them in poverty, even when they are working full time. That’s not acceptable, morally or practically.
So Congressman Mark Pocan, D-town of Vermont, is leading the fight to do something about it. He’s a key House co-sponsor of the Raise the Wage Act of 2019. Here’s what this vital legislation would do:
• Raise the federal minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 over the next six years to lift millions of workers out of poverty, stimulate local economies, and restore the value of the minimum wage.
• Index future increases in the federal minimum wage to median wage growth to ensure the value of the minimum wage does not once again erode over time.
• Guarantee tipped workers are paid at least the full federal minimum wage by repealing the subminimum wage for tipped workers, which will ensure consistent, livable pay.
• Guarantee teen workers are paid at least the full federal minimum wage by repealing the rarely used subminimum wage for youth workers.
• End subminimum wage certificates for individuals with disabilities to provide opportunities for individuals with disabilities to be competitively employed, taxpaying citizens and participate more fully in their communities.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
