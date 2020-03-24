John Nichols: Mark Pocan has a plan to save your job

The British government announced Friday that it would launch an ambitious initiative to prevent mass layoffs amid the coronavirus outbreak. The plan will provide grants to cover up to 80% of the salaries of millions of workers whose jobs are now threatened. In return, employers will keep them on payroll during the economic crisis that is only beginning to unfold.

“We are starting a great national effort to protect jobs,” declared the chancellor of the Exchequer, Conservative politician Rishi Sunak, when he announced the part of the British response that seeks to avoid nothing less than a depression.

“We want to look back on this time and remember how, in the face of a generation-defining moment, we undertook a collective national effort — and stood together,” he tweeted. “It’s on all of us.”

The British initiative won’t save every job or ease all the pain. But U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Town of Vermont, recognizes that it offers a model for how to save jobs and small businesses that are being upended by the COVID-19 crisis. The example set by the UK’s Conservative-led government reminds us, as Democrats and Republicans spar over how aggressively to respond in the U.S, that everything about the federal government's response so far has been miserably uninspired and insufficient.