John Nichols: Mandela Barnes is speaking blunt, necessary truths

As the nation’s attention focused last week on the news that another unarmed African American man had died while in police custody, Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes joined the discussion as someone who acknowledges, “I am tired of addressing the disregard for Black life in this country.”
The weariness Barnes expresses is not uncommon. It echoes a fundamental frustration with a lack of progress. As the first African American to serve in the state’s No. 2 job says, “People are hurting. People are tired. We are done dying.”
Though he is the youngest statewide elected official, the 33-year-old Barnes has a long record when it comes to identifying and objecting to police brutality.
“Our state is no stranger to this violence,” the lieutenant governor said. “In George Floyd’s death, we remember those Black Wisconsinites who we have lost to systemic racism and police violence.”
A native Milwaukeean, Barnes was outspoken as a state legislator after a Milwaukee police officer fatally shot Dontre Hamilton, a 31-year-old African American man, at the city’s Red Arrow Park in 2014. In that case, the officer who shot Hamilton was fired but never prosecuted. The Hamilton family did, however, receive a $2.3 million dollar settlement from the city.
In 2016, after a Milwaukee police officer fatally shot a 23-year-old African American man, Sylville K. Smith, Barnes appeared in the national media to discuss “the long history of police abuse in the city of Milwaukee and across the country.” The officer who shot Smith was fired and prosecuted, but not convicted.
So Barnes was speaking from a place of experience, pain and frustration last week when he discussed the death of 46-year-old George Floyd.
What Barnes has had to say about issues of policing has always been vital. But the message he is delivering has been made all the more urgent by the news from Minneapolis, where four police officers were fired after the release of videos that showed one of their number, officer Derek Chauvin, pinning Floyd to the ground and pressing his knee against the 46-year-old man’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. But the other officers have not been charged.
“Like so many other Black lives in this country, George Floyd’s life was stolen from his family and from his community,” Barnes said, reminding Wisconsinites that what happened in Minnesota’s largest city was not an isolated incident.
The lieutenant governor, who got his start as a community organizer in neighborhoods that have experienced both systemic racism and police brutality, wants Wisconsinites to reflect on what has happened not just in Minnesota but in their own state.
“We must recognize that, especially in our state, acts of systemic violence are happening every day, and they include more than just fatal police violence,” Barnes said/ “The poverty, poor environmental conditions and inequitable access to health care experienced by Black communities and other communities of color are a form of systemic violence, too.”
The lieutenant governor understands the shock and discomfort many Americans have felt at the intensity of the outcry over George Floyd’s death, which has sparked mass demonstrations and disorder in cities across the country.
Echoing President John Kennedy’s 1962 observation that “those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable,” Barnes said, “To see a city burn on the outside is devastating but hardly compares to the implosion brought by systemic inequity and injustice. Like internal bleeding, you may not see it, but the outcome will be catastrophic if left untreated.”
So the lieutenant governor proposes action.
His statement last week to the people of Wisconsin was blunt: “Those who question the frustration and anger of communities of color must ask themselves why they are not frustrated, why they are not angered by the injustices carried out in their name.”
Through it all, Barnes has sought to keep people talking with one another, and working together. Over the past week, he has amplified calls from local leaders in Milwaukee to keep protests peaceful, as he has celebrations of the clean-up of State Street after Saturday night’s property damage and looting.
At a time when President Trump, and too many of the president’s allies, have practiced the politics of division at its worst, Barnes is encouraging people to act on behalf of economic, social and racial justice.
“People want to live in a world free of hate. We want decency, true justice, equity, equality, and opportunity. These are all worth fighting for, and as lieutenant governor, I remain committed to helping lead that fight,” Barnes said. “So to the Wisconsinites and people across the country watching pain unfold in real time, I ask you to not just watch, but to speak out and to act. The idea that things should be better, not worse, is worth demonstration.”
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!