John Nichols: Mandela Barnes is speaking blunt, necessary truths

So Barnes was speaking from a place of experience, pain and frustration last week when he discussed the death of 46-year-old George Floyd.

What Barnes has had to say about issues of policing has always been vital. But the message he is delivering has been made all the more urgent by the news from Minneapolis, where four police officers were fired after the release of videos that showed one of their number, officer Derek Chauvin, pinning Floyd to the ground and pressing his knee against the 46-year-old man’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. But the other officers have not been charged.

“Like so many other Black lives in this country, George Floyd’s life was stolen from his family and from his community,” Barnes said, reminding Wisconsinites that what happened in Minnesota’s largest city was not an isolated incident.

The lieutenant governor, who got his start as a community organizer in neighborhoods that have experienced both systemic racism and police brutality, wants Wisconsinites to reflect on what has happened not just in Minnesota but in their own state.