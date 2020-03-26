John Nichols: Madison machinists are working 24/7 to build life-saving ventilators

“The term ‘this is a wartime situation’ has definitely flown around our plant quite a bit,” explained the 30-year-old Stoughton native, who has been pulling 12-hour shifts since February without a day off. “We are not going to shut our doors. When everybody else is out there really stressing out about what’s going to happen in the future, we can’t really dwell on that — because we got to get this stuff done. We’ve got to show up every day, and get as many of these machines out to the people all over the world.”

The Machinists union and the AFL-CIO have circulated a brief video of Smedal as part of an effort to highlight the role union workers have played in addressing the coronavirus outbreak. Looking into the camera, he tells an anxious America, “Just keep up the faith. I know that my coworkers, we’re going to show up every day and we’re going to get out as many as we can.”

“They are literally saving lives,” said Machinists international union president Robert Martinez, Jr., who referred to the workers at the GE Datex-Ohmeda plant in Madison as an “inspiration to all of us in a time when the whole world needs to be joining together in solidarity to tackle this pandemic.”