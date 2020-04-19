John Nichols: Madison-born Ronald J. Kurth, dead at 88, was a top Naval officer and diplomat

Retired Rear Adm. Ronald J. Kurth, a Madisonian who played an important role in U.S.-Soviet relations during the latter stages of the Cold War, has died at age 88. He passed away on April 10, following a long illness, in Jacksonville, Florida.
Kurth, a career Navy officer who for decades was one of the top Russian scholars in the U.S. military, served as the U.S. naval attaché in Moscow from 1975 to 1977, and then from 1985 to 1987 as the U.S. defense attaché in the capital of the Soviet Union. Between those postings, he served in the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations: from 1981 to 1983, as the director of the Politico-Military Policy and Current Plans Division; and from 1983 to 1984 as director of Long Range Planning.
These assignments put Kurth in the thick of some of the most dramatic chapters in U.S.-Soviet affairs, especially in the mid-1980s, as relations between the countries began to thaw in the period leading up to the October 11-12, 1986 Reykjavík Summit between U.S. President Ronald Reagan and General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev.
Fluent in Russian and highly regarded by U.S. diplomats, the Department of State and the Pentagon for his deep knowledge of Russian history and the internal dynamics of the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), Kurth was an experienced military man who had served in Vietnam, flown maritime patrol and anti-submarine warfare missions and been a nuclear weapons officer. He commanded the respect of U.S. and Soviet military leaders for his frontline experience and for his knowledge of tactics, strategies and weapons systems.
Before serving as the naval and then defense attaché in Moscow, Kurth played an important role in negotiations that forged the 1972 Agreement on the Prevention of Incidents at Sea between the United States and Soviet Union. "Significantly," noted the Stimson Center, "the agreement established navy-to-navy channels to resolve disputes, which expanded and regularized bilateral military communication. Annual forums served as a consultative mechanism. While incidents at sea were not eliminated, INCSEA’s rules considerably reduced their frequency and provided a mechanism for resolution when preventative measures failed. Since 1972, INCSEA has served as a model for similar agreements involving over 30 navies."
An intellectual who read widely and delighted in discourse and debate from his youth until old age, Kurth graduated as one of the top students in his class of 1949 at East, where he served as "youth mayor" and salutatorian. My mother shared the stage with him on graduation day and remained a close friend until his death. I was lucky to experience that friendship for many years, and counted Ron as one of my steadiest instructors on international affairs. Even when we might disagree on the issues of the moment, I was always in awe of his experience and knowledge.
I knew enough about his working-class roots, as the child of German immigrants who raised nine children in a two-bedroom home just off Atwood Avenue to recognize that Ron Kurth never it easy. Even as he excelled in school, he helped his family make ends meet by driving a delivery truck full of Schoep's ice cream. Like many east-side kids who were born during the Great Depression and came of age during World War II, however, he maintained big dreams and a determination to seize the opportunities that came his way. After graduating from East, Kurth received an ROTC scholarship to attend the University of Wisconsin. He decided to improve his test-taking skills by taking an examination for the United States service academies. To his surprise, he was offered places at Annapolis and West Point.
Kurth chose to enter the U.S. Naval Academy, where he earned an engineering degree. Later, he earned a master’s degree in public administration and a doctorate in Russian studies at Harvard University. “The bulk of Kurth’s career was as scholar, professor, strategist and diplomat,” noted a reflection on his career issued by the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island, where the admiral served as the 45th president from 1987 to 1990.
After his retirement from the Naval War College, Kurth concluded a 36-year Navy career. But he was not done with academia. He served as the president of Murray State University in Kentucky, the dean of academic affairs at the Air War College and president of St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy in Delafield, before finally retiring to spend his last years writing and commenting on military affairs and diplomacy. One of his last articles, a reflection on the career of former Commander-in-Chief of the Soviet Navy Adm. Sergey Gorshkov, was published in the May 2019 issue of the U.S. Naval Institute’s Proceedings magazine.
To the end of his life, Kurth spoke proudly of his Madison roots. He received many decorations, including the Defense Department Distinguished Service Medal for his achievements as defense attache in Moscow, and the Navy Distinguished Service Medal for his tenure as Naval War College president. Yet, he delighted in mentioning that he was also featured on “The East High Wall,” where distinguished graduates are honored. He returned frequently to Wisconsin, to Madison and to his old neighborhood on the east side.
Ron Kurth valued the place where he earned his first academic honors and courted a fellow East grad, Esther Charlene Schaefer. They married on December 21, 1954, and celebrated their 65th anniversary a few months ago. Charlene Kurth survives her husband, as do their sons Steven, John and Douglas, as well as their daughter Audrey Kurth Cronin and nine grandchildren. He leaves many friends who cherish his memory, including Mary Nichols — and her son.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
