John Nichols: Madison-born Ronald J. Kurth, dead at 88, was a top Naval officer and diplomat

I knew enough about his working-class roots, as the child of German immigrants who raised nine children in a two-bedroom home just off Atwood Avenue to recognize that Ron Kurth never it easy. Even as he excelled in school, he helped his family make ends meet by driving a delivery truck full of Schoep's ice cream. Like many east-side kids who were born during the Great Depression and came of age during World War II, however, he maintained big dreams and a determination to seize the opportunities that came his way. After graduating from East, Kurth received an ROTC scholarship to attend the University of Wisconsin. He decided to improve his test-taking skills by taking an examination for the United States service academies. To his surprise, he was offered places at Annapolis and West Point.

Kurth chose to enter the U.S. Naval Academy, where he earned an engineering degree. Later, he earned a master’s degree in public administration and a doctorate in Russian studies at Harvard University. “The bulk of Kurth’s career was as scholar, professor, strategist and diplomat,” noted a reflection on his career issued by the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island, where the admiral served as the 45th president from 1987 to 1990.