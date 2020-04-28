John Nichols: Locking down for public health is a Wisconsin idea

“In other parts of the city the walls stand close to each other, and the houses are jammed for space. In many of these sunlight is a forbidden visitor. Now, an old Italian saying holds: 'Where the sunlight does not go, the doctor does.' And it is the people in the little houses on the back streets who have the least advantages in the fight for health. When something goes wrong with the sanitation or the ventilation of a Hackett Avenue home, the (wealthy) people on that street know what to do. They call in a doctor or some other expert. They have the money to hire this kind of service. The people in the little houses on the back street — the working class folks — they have to work long hours and they don’t have the time to watch these things as they would like to. And when something does go wrong, most often they can’t afford to hire the doctors and plumbers and other specialists to help matters get straightened out. … The working people, many of them, don’t call for a doctor until the case looks desperate.”