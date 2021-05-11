John Nichols: Liz Cheney and Donald Trump are members of the same cult

“Not only is she not a hero,” says Wisconsin Democrat Mark Pocan, “she’s enabled the very people who will now throw her out. Cults are like that.”

Is it possible to give Cheney credit for voting to impeach Trump while at the same time recognizing that, like the former president, she bears responsibility for the degeneration of the Republican Party into the nightmare it has become? Absolutely.

Cheney’s a hyper-partisan, ideologically-inflexible political strategist who is playing the long game, just as her father did over the course of a political career that began in the Nixon White House during the Vietnam War (in which he avoided serving by collecting multiple draft deferments), extended through the George H.W. Bush White House during the Persian Gulf War (which he mismanaged as a secretary of defense whose service to the military-industrial complex was so subservient that he ended up as the bumbling CEO of Halliburton), and that ended in the George W. Bush White House during the Iraq War (into which he steered the United States with outrageous lies and a promise that American troops would be “greeted as liberators”).