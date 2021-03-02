John Nichols: Let's get serious about democratizing Wisconsin

1. Why are the Secretary of State and State Treasurer so disempowered? Traditionally, these posts had major responsibilities on a system of shared governance. Yet, in recent decades, Republican and Democratic governors — with the acquiescence of partisan legislators — have pulled powers away from these constitutional posts and rested them in the hands of governors and their appointees. This has stifled oversight and innovation.

2. Why do candidates for lieutenant governor run on partisan tickets with candidate for governor? Until 1970, governors and lieutenant governors were elected separately. Sometimes the voters assigned the posts to members of different parties — as happened in 1964, with Republican Warren Knowles and Democrat Patrick Lucey. What’s the advantage of this system? If a governor is incapacitated or quits (as Lucey did when he was appointed ambassador to Mexico in 1977 and former Gov. Tommy Thompson did when he was appointed Secretary of Health and Human Services in 2001), the governorship doesn’t get handed off to someone who has only faced the voters as the second candidate on a ticket. It goes to someone with the advantage of having been directly elected by the voters in a high-turnout general election.