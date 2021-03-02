John Nichols: Let's get serious about democratizing Wisconsin

Two very different state legislators, conservative Republican Sen. Dale Kooyenga and progressive Democratic Rep. Daniel Riemer, are proposing a fairly radical reform of how Wisconsin’s congressional elections are organized. They deserve credit for advancing an innovative proposal for ranked-choice voting, and for opening a necessary discussion about democracy in Wisconsin. But they’re not going far enough.
Under the “Final-Five Voting” system the legislators propose, candidates for Wisconsin congressional seats from all parties would run in an open primary. The top five candidates finishers would then compete in a November election where voters would use ranked-choice voting to select winners with majority support.
Here’s how Kooyenga and Riemer explain it:
“With Final-Five Voting, congressional elections will work differently in two critical ways. No longer will you vote in a Republican primary or a Democrat primary; instead voters will cast their ballots in one, nonpartisan primary — and up to five candidates can proceed from the primary to the general election. Then, in the general election, voters will be able to rank these 'final five' in order of preference using ranked-choice voting.
“This new approach will change the nature of our elections, and in turn, create a new era of collaboration and results in Congress. Final-Five Voting does not require politicians or voters to abandon their ideological views — or their parties (we’ll proudly remain members of ours) — but it does encourage reaching across the aisle to solve big problems in a sustainable, consensus-building, bipartisan fashion. Members of Congress, having been elected by and held accountable to the general electorate, will feel more supported in seeking out common ground and making the difficult compromises required to solve the nation’s most serious challenges.”
The legislators asked in an op-ed published last week in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: "Why not make Wisconsin a leader in advancing election reform?"
The proposed legislation — which is based on a plan championed by the group Democracy Found — has some potential to upend the political duopoly that has ruled Wisconsin politics since 1946, when the Progressive Party collapsed and the modern Democratic and Republican parties took shape. As such, it could lead to more competitive and issue-oriented elections.
That’s a start. But it’s not a finish.
Kooyenga and Riemer say they’re advancing their plan as an effort to address “dysfunction in our nation’s capital.” Terrific. But why aren’t they also working to address the dysfunction in the state’s Capitol?
Proposals for reform that target problems elsewhere are, invariably, easier for legislators to get excited about than proposals to clean up messes in their own houses. But Kooyenga and Riemer would make a much stronger impression if they expanded their reform agenda to address Wisconsin’s problems. That’s what Nada Elmikashfi proposed when she ran for the state Senate last year with a more ambitious plan to implement ranked-choice voting in order to “get more candidates on each and every ballot in the state.” As her campaign explained, ranked-choice voting “promotes majority support that winner-take-all voting often cannot provide, discourages negative campaigning, provides more choices for voters at the polls, saves money when replacing runoff elections, removes strategic voting and gives voters the right to support their favorite candidate, and increases participation from military and overseas voters.”
Elmikashfi’s campaign also proposed to abolish the Electoral College, end gerrymandering with fair redistricting, making it easier to vote and publicly fund elections.
That’s a reform agenda that recognizes the need for change not just in Washington but in Madison.
And we don’t need to stop with these good ideas.
If, indeed, Kooyenga and Riemer are interested in making Wisconsin “a leader in advancing election reform,” shouldn’t they at least consider how they might expand democracy in elections for state constitutional offices. For instance:
1. Why are the Secretary of State and State Treasurer so disempowered? Traditionally, these posts had major responsibilities on a system of shared governance. Yet, in recent decades, Republican and Democratic governors — with the acquiescence of partisan legislators — have pulled powers away from these constitutional posts and rested them in the hands of governors and their appointees. This has stifled oversight and innovation.
2. Why do candidates for lieutenant governor run on partisan tickets with candidate for governor? Until 1970, governors and lieutenant governors were elected separately. Sometimes the voters assigned the posts to members of different parties — as happened in 1964, with Republican Warren Knowles and Democrat Patrick Lucey. What’s the advantage of this system? If a governor is incapacitated or quits (as Lucey did when he was appointed ambassador to Mexico in 1977 and former Gov. Tommy Thompson did when he was appointed Secretary of Health and Human Services in 2001), the governorship doesn’t get handed off to someone who has only faced the voters as the second candidate on a ticket. It goes to someone with the advantage of having been directly elected by the voters in a high-turnout general election.
3. Why do Wisconsin governor and other constitutional officers serve four-year terms? Vermont and New Hampshire still elect governors for two-year terms. Those states have far more fluid and accountable political processes than most; as did Wisconsin when, from its founding in 1848 until 1970, our governors served two year terms. Two-year terms force governors to act in the public interest or face fairly immediate accountability. That’s a healthy tension with the potential to produce a more fluid and responsive politics.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
