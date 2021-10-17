John Nichols: Let the people veto Vos and his legislative abuses

Wouldn’t it be nice to say “no” to Robin Vos?
The Assembly Speaker, who with the help of his Republican allies on the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections is currently diverting $680,000 in taxpayer dollars to fund a bogus investigation of the 2020 presidential election, certainly deserves a rebuke.
In other states, the people have tools for preventing legislators from doing harm. For instance, Ohio allows voters to force referendums on wrongheaded legislative actions. When Wisconsin and Ohio Republicans both passed anti-union legislation in 2011, Ohioans used a “people’s veto” referendum to overturn that state’s assault on worker rights.
Unfortunately, Wisconsin has no real protection against abuses by Vos and his cronies.
Defenders of political elites might argue that Wisconsin doesn’t need a people’s veto because we have regularly scheduled elections. But Vos and his fellow Republicans have rendered legislative elections very nearly meaningless.
Since 2011, the Assembly and Senate have been radically gerrymandered in order to deny democracy. Implemented when Republican legislators and former Gov. Scott Walker drew warped district lines after the 2010 Census, the gerrymander has given increasingly right-wing Republicans control over both of chambers for a decade. Even when overwhelming majorities of voters back Democrats for the Legislature — as they did for the Assembly as recently as 2018 — Republicans win because the maps are skewed. That’s bad.
What’s worse is what Republicans do with their power. They undermine the authority of duly-elected state officials, including Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul. They advance cruel proposals, such as the recent attempt to erect barriers to transgender women and girls playing high school and college sports, and they refuse to meaningfully address major issues, such as the climate crisis and the desperate need for criminal justice reform in a state that over-incarcerates people of color.
Some of the worst excesses of the current Legislature have been vetoed by Evers.
That’s good.
But it’s an insufficient protection against the abuses of politicians who are so secure in their positions — due to gerrymandering or billionaire campaign donations — that they’re effectively unaccountable to the people.
State Rep. Gary Hebl. D- Sun Prairie, and Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Brunswick, propose to change things with a constitutional amendment that would enable voters to petition for referendums on laws passed by the Legislature.
“In order to get a citizen veto referendum on the ballot, signatures equaling 4% of the total votes of the most recent gubernatorial election must be collected,” they explain. “If Wisconsin voters then reject the law, it may not be reenacted during the same legislative biennium in which it was rejected, which will prevent the Legislature from circumventing the will of the people.”
Hebl and Smith would also allow voters to approve new laws that cannot be repealed or amended by the Legislature for two years after they are enacted.
I’d extend their proposal just slightly, to allow voters to prevent legislative leaders and committees that expend taxpayer dollars from harming the public interest. Then the people could say “no” to abuses such as Vos’s current assault on Wisconsin’s elections and the basic premises of American democracy.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
