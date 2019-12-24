John Nichols: Let's call a Christmas truce to stop forever wars

The last to recall the truce was Alfred Anderson, who died in 2005 at age 109. Younger generations turned to Anderson, who in 1914 was an 18-year-old soldier with the British Army, for confirmation of what came to be known as “a short peace in a terrible war.”

That peace, initiated by the soldiers themselves, serves as a reminder that war is seldom so necessary — or so unstoppable — as politicians would have us believe.

So it comes as no surprise that the Christmas truce of 1914 is a bit of history that many in power have neglected.

But Anderson’s long survival, and his clear memory, made it impossible to write this chapter out of history.

Anderson recalled that on Dec. 25, 1914: “There was a dead silence that morning, right across the land as far as you could see. We shouted ‘Merry Christmas,’ even though nobody felt merry.”

The calls of “Merry Christmas” from the Brits were answered by Germans singing: “Stille Nacht, heilige Nacht. Alles schlaft, einsam wacht.”

The Brits responded by singing “Silent Night” in English. Then, from the opposite trenches climbed a German soldier who held a small tree lit with candles and shouted in broken English, “Merry Christmas. We not shoot. You not shoot.”