John Nichols: Kriss Marion will fight for rural Wisconsin

The first of my ancestors to settle in Wisconsin came from Cornwall in the 1820s to mine lead near Mineral Point. When Wisconsin achieved statehood in 1848, my many greats grandfather, Abner Nichols, was elected to represent Iowa County in the first state Assembly, where he served as an outspoken advocate for farmers and workers in southwest Wisconsin.
The district Abner Nichols represented has been redrawn many times. But it forms the nucleus of what is now Wisconsin’s 51st District, where one of 2020’s most hotly-contested Assembly races is playing out. At issue is the question of whether southwestern Wisconsin will again have strong independent representation in the state Capitol.
The current representative from the 51st is a crony of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, the wealthy Republican powerbroker who has refused to call the Legislature into session to address the coronavirus pandemic that poses an increasingly serious threat to rural communities. As a WisPolitics review noted, Wisconsin has been the least-active full-time Legislature in the entire country since the beginning of the pandemic.
Vos has played politics with the pandemic, seeking to block vital public health and safety initiatives. That’s hurt small towns and cities across the state. But Vos and his cronies don’t care. They don’t serve rural Wisconsin. They serve special-interest donors in New York and Texas and everywhere but Wisconsin.
It’s time for a change, and that’s why there is so much excitement about the campaign being mounted by Kriss Marion, a small business owner and small farmer who serves on the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors, for the 51st District seat. Marion is ready to champion the interests of rural schools and rural hospitals as an advocate who says, “I’m for the small towns, family farms, Main Streets, home-grown businesses, hard-working people and pristine natural resources that make rural Wisconsin so special."
Marion has developed a 10-point rural recovery plan, and she’s already working to build rural-urban coalitions with other visionary legislative candidates such as Madison’s Francesca Hong. That’s got Vos and the other defenders of a broken status quo scared. They have poured money into a dishonest campaign that attacks Marion in the same way Donald Trump has been attacking Joe Biden. But Marion has pushed back with a campaign that has attracted support from her fellow Democrats, as well as Republicans and independents in Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Richland and Sauk counties.
She’s been endorsed by The Capital Times as part of a slate of candidates that seeks to strengthen representation for rural Wisconsin in a Legislature that too frequently does the bidding of corporate campaign donors and out-of-state billionaires. In addition to Marion, that slate includes impressive challengers to the broken status quo such as DeForest Village Trustee Abigail Lowery, who is running in District 37; Melissa Winker, a fourth-generation Wisconsinite from the Oconomowoc area who is running in District 38; and Melisa Arndt, an Army veteran and a nurse from the Rio are who is running in District 42.
