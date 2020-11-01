John Nichols: Kriss Marion will fight for rural Wisconsin

It’s time for a change, and that’s why there is so much excitement about the campaign being mounted by Kriss Marion, a small business owner and small farmer who serves on the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors, for the 51st District seat. Marion is ready to champion the interests of rural schools and rural hospitals as an advocate who says, “I’m for the small towns, family farms, Main Streets, home-grown businesses, hard-working people and pristine natural resources that make rural Wisconsin so special."

Marion has developed a 10-point rural recovery plan, and she’s already working to build rural-urban coalitions with other visionary legislative candidates such as Madison’s Francesca Hong. That’s got Vos and the other defenders of a broken status quo scared. They have poured money into a dishonest campaign that attacks Marion in the same way Donald Trump has been attacking Joe Biden. But Marion has pushed back with a campaign that has attracted support from her fellow Democrats, as well as Republicans and independents in Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Richland and Sauk counties.