John Nichols: Kamala Harris, who once called Wisconsin home, will bring a connection with Madison to the White House

In her autobiography, Harris recalls that her parents were “big thinkers, pushing big ideas, organizing their community.” That community was initially in the Bay Area. But after a stop in Illinois, it became Madison. In 1968, Donald Harris accepted an appointment as an associate professor of economics at the University of Wisconsin, where he would teach until 1972. Shyamala Gopalan Harris worked as a breast cancer researcher at the UW. The family’s Madison moment was indeed “brief” — just a part of a year in a preschooler's life. Yet "The Truths We Hold," Kamala Harris’s autobiography, features a photo of her walking with her mother and sister on a wooded trail on Madison’s west side. And the future senator recalled a childhood home filled with music where she “would fall asleep to the sounds of jazz that my dad spun on our record player or my mom singing along to the gospel music she loved.”