John Nichols: Kamala Harris, who once called Wisconsin home, will bring a connection with Madison to the White House

The United States has never had a president or vice president born in Wisconsin. But the United States will, as of Jan. 20, 2021, have a vice president who grew up in Madison.
“Wisconsin has a special place in my heart,” Kamala Harris wrote in a recent Wisconsin State Journal op-ed. “When I was five, my family moved to Madison, where my father got a job teaching economics at the University of Wisconsin and my mother worked as a breast cancer researcher. It was a brief moment — but for a little while, we called Wisconsin home.”
When the senator from California came to Wisconsin to campaign for Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin in 2018, she mentioned the “little-known fact” that she had lived in Madison and announced, “I was a native!”
The fact takes on new significance now that the voters have chosen Harris to serve as the 49th vice president of the United States — thanks in no small part to the decision of Wisconsinites to shift their 2016 preference for the Republican ticket of Donald Trump and Mike Pence to a 2020 endorsement of the Democratic ticket on which Harris ran with President-elect Joe Biden.
When Harris was asked by Biden to join the ticket in August, Wisconsin Republicans responded by attempting to portray the Democratic vice presidential nominee as a West Coast radical who could not possibly connect with Wisconsinites.
“You don’t show common sense Wisconsin voters you care about them by nominating a liberal California attorney as your running-mate. Democrats are hoping @KamalaHarris can distract Americans from the fact that @JoeBiden continues to run his campaign from the basement,” griped Republican Party of Wisconsin chair Andrew Hitt.
For all the money Hitt’s GOP cronies spend on opposition research, they didn’t bother to learn anything about Harris, whose remarkable story did much to excite supporters of the Democratic ticket in Wisconsin and nationally.
Born in Oakland in 1964, Harris spent her first years in California. But she soon moved to Madison with her academic parents.
Harris’s mother, Shyamala Gopalan, the child of a women’s rights advocate and a prominent civil servant from the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, arrived at the University of California-Berkeley in 1958 to pursue doctoral studies in nutrition and endocrinology. Her father, Donald Harris, a Jamaican immigrant, came to Berkeley in the early 1960s to pursue a doctorate in economics.
The couple married after meeting as activists who were deeply engaged with the civil rights movement in the Bay Area. Kamala Harris jokes she was raised with a "stroller-eye view of the civil rights movement," and she once told The Washington Post, "I grew up in a hot spot of the civil rights movement. But that civil rights movement involved Blacks, it involved Jews, it involved Asians, it involved Chicanos, it involved a multitude of people who were aware that there were laws that were not equally applied to all people."
In her autobiography, Harris recalls that her parents were “big thinkers, pushing big ideas, organizing their community.” That community was initially in the Bay Area. But after a stop in Illinois, it became Madison. In 1968, Donald Harris accepted an appointment as an associate professor of economics at the University of Wisconsin, where he would teach until 1972. Shyamala Gopalan Harris worked as a breast cancer researcher at the UW. The family’s Madison moment was indeed “brief” — just a part of a year in a preschooler's life. Yet "The Truths We Hold," Kamala Harris’s autobiography, features a photo of her walking with her mother and sister on a wooded trail on Madison’s west side. And the future senator recalled a childhood home filled with music where she “would fall asleep to the sounds of jazz that my dad spun on our record player or my mom singing along to the gospel music she loved.”
“But the harmony between my parents didn’t last,” she added. The couple separated and eventually divorced, with Donald Harris remaining in Madison and Shyamala Gopalan Harris returning to Berkeley with the couple’s two daughters Kamala and Maya (who was born in 1967 when the couple were at the University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign). “They didn’t fight about money,” Kamala Harris recalled. “The only thing they fought about was who got the books.”
Donald Harris would leave Madison to join the economics department at Stanford, where it is noted, “he was a leader in developing the new program in Alternative Approaches to Economic Analysis as a field of graduate study. For many years he also taught the popular undergraduate course Theory of Capitalist Development.”
Shyamala Gopalan Harris moved in the mid-70s with Kamala and Maya to Montreal, where she did research work at the Jewish General Hospital and taught at McGill University. Kamala graduated in 1981 from Westmount High School, the same school from which songwriter Leonard Cohen had graduated several decades earlier. Eventually, Gopalan Harris returned to the Bay Area to work at the Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory as a distinguished breast cancer researcher.
Madison was just a brief stop on the journey that would eventually take Kamala Harris into politics and now into the history books as the first woman of color ever chosen for a place on a major party’s presidential ticket. But, like former Georgia House Speaker Stacey Abrams, who was born in Madison and speaks warmly of the city, Harris celebrates her connection. Indeed, she told Tammy Baldwin backers in 2018 that, for her, Wisconsin politics remains “kinda personal for me.”
The 2020 election made the connection even more personal, as Madison and surrounding Dane County gave the Democratic ticket 260,157 votes to just 78,789 for Trump and Pence. That 181,368 advantage — almost 35,000 votes greater than what the region gave Democrats four years ago — contributed mightily to reversing the 2016 result and flipping Wisconsin by 20,540 votes to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
