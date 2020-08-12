John Nichols: Kamala Harris was a 5-year-old in Madison

Donald Harris would leave Madison to join the economics department at Stanford, where it is noted, “he was a leader in developing the new program in Alternative Approaches to Economic Analysis as a field of graduate study. For many years he also taught the popular undergraduate course Theory of Capitalist Development.”

Gopalan moved in the mid-seventies with Kamala and Maya to Montreal, where she did research work at the Jewish General Hospital and taught at McGill University. Kamala graduated in 1981 from Westmount High School, the same school from which songwriter Leonard Cohen had graduated several decades earlier. Eventually, Gopalan returned to the Bay Area to work at the Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory as a distinguished breast cancer researcher.

Madison was just a brief stop on the journey that would eventually take Kamala Harris into politics and now into the history books as the first woman of color ever chosen for a place on a major party’s presidential ticket. But, like former Georgia House Speaker Stacey Abrams, who was born in Madison and speaks warmly of the city, Harris celebrates her connection. Indeed, she told Tammy Baldwin backers in 2018 that, for her, Wisconsin politics remains “kinda personal for me.”

It will get a bit more personal next week, when the Democratic National Convention nominates her for vice president. Though the convention will be virtual, due to COVID-19 concerns, it is still officially based in Milwaukee.

