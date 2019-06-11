Associate Editor John Nichols has been with The Capital Times since 1993 and has become one of Wisconsin's best-known progressive voices. He is the author of seven books on politics and the media and he also writes about electoral politics and public policy for The Nation magazine.

TO IMPEACH OR NOT?

Capital Times associate editor John Nichols will join Indivisible Madison this week to answer the timely question: “To Impeach or Not to Impeach?” Nichols, who has written extensively on the current debate about holding President Donald Trump to account, is the author of the book "The Genius of Impeachment: The Founders' Cure for Royalism" (The New Press).

The Indivisible Madison event will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, June 14, at the Sequoya Library, 4340 Tokay Blvd.