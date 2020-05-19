John Nichols: Justice Rebecca Bradley’s terrible, horrible, no good, very bad historical analogy

That would have caused any reasonable jurist to pause. But Bradley is not a reasonable jurist. She is a hyper-partisan, hyper-ideological judicial activist who plays the same game of win-at-any-cost politics that her legislative allies, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, practice with abandon.

So it was that, in her concurrence with the high court’s 4-3 decision to align itself with the extreme stance of Vos and Fitzgerald, Bradley amplified her internment comparisons. It was not that she was unaware of that she was causing offense. Desperate to cover for herself, Bradley claimed in the concurrence that, “Although headlines may sensationalize the invocation of cases such as Korematsu, the point of citing them is not to draw comparisons between the circumstances of people horrifically interned by their government during a war and those of people subjected to isolation orders during a pandemic.”

But, of course, that is precisely what she was doing. Indeed, the next line she wrote acknowledged that she was recalling legal wrangling over the internment of Japanese Americans “to remind the state that urging courts to approve the exercise of extraordinary power during times of emergency may lead to extraordinary abuses of its citizens.”