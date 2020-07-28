John Nichols: Josh Kaul is right to decry Donald Trump’s fascist tactics

It was a concern about the politicization of law enforcement that led Kaul to reference fascism. “I don’t use the phrase ‘fascist tactics’ lightly,” he explained. “But there is no more accurate way to describe this administration’s repeated resort to and incitement of racism, xenophobia, and violence.

Perhaps it is jarring for some to hear the chief law enforcement officer of an America state accuse the president and his aides of employing fascist tactics. But Kaul, as he noted, chose his words carefully. He knew what he was saying, and he was right to say it. As Mehdi Hasan observed on MSNBC last week, “the growing authoritarianism and state-sponsored violence in this country should worry you.” Warning that “the scenes from Portland, Oregon, should set off alarm bells,” Hasan asked, “Are we still saying this is not at all reminiscent of fascism?”

There should no longer be any question that we have reached a point in our history when it is necessary and appropriate for officials to call out fascist tactics, and fascist threats. They do not have to suggest that we have reached full-blown fascism. Rather, they should acknowledge, as does Yale University history professor Timothy Snyder, that, “It can happen in the United States, and some of it has already happened, but the rest of it need not.”