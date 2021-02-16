John Nichols: Jamie Raskin’s reverence for the Constitution has proud Wisconsin roots

“Because I've been a professor of constitutional law for three decades, I know there a lot of people who are dreading endless lectures about the Federalist Papers here. Please breathe easy,” he began. “I remember well W.H. Auden’s line that 'a professor is someone who speaks while other people are sleeping.' You will not be hearing extended lectures from me because our case is based on cold, hard facts. It's all about the facts. President Trump has sent his lawyers here today to try to stop the Senate from hearing the facts of this case. They want to call the trial over before any evidence is even introduced. Their argument is that if you commit an impeachable offense in your last few weeks in office, you do it with constitutional impunity. You get away with it. In other words, conduct that would be a high crime and misdemeanor in your first year as president, in your second year as president, in your third year as president, and for the vast majority of your fourth year as president, you can suddenly do in your last few weeks in office without facing any constitutional accountability at all.”