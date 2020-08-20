John Nichols: It's a good convention, but it's still too bad Democrats aren't all in Milwaukee this week

While the president has adopted a combative approach toward the #BlackLivesMatter movement, honest Milwaukeeans understand all too well that the city, the state and the nation must respond to police violence and systemic racism.

On the eve of the convention, downtown Milwaukee was uncrowded. Perhaps a hundred peace activists, including a number of delegates for both Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, gathered under a billboard that declared, “3% of U.S. Military Spending Could End Starvation on Earth.” They heard a message from Rep. Barbara Lee, the California Democrat who has led the charge with Wisconsin Democrat Mark Pocan to cut the Pentagon budget. State Rep. David Bowen, D-Milwaukee, made the connection between calls for defunding the Pentagon and the police. Bowen noted that he and other activists have been demonstrating in Milwaukee and neighboring suburbs for more than 80 days, in one of the longest sustained protests in the country over killings of Black people by police officers. At the rally, he called for reinvesting federal and state dollars in social programs that actually make communities safer.