John Nichols: It is time to constitutionally guarantee the right to organize strong unions

Unions have been under assault for so long — directly by Republicans, indirectly by corporate Democrats — that some Americans do not know that the right to organize robust labor unions was once understood as an essential underpinning of democracy.

So let us, on this Labor Day, renew our acquaintance with a basic premise of the American experiment.

In the immediate aftermath of World War II, Americans preached from a gospel that understood labor rights as human rights. During the post-war occupation of Japan, General Douglas MacArthur and his aides worked with Japanese citizens to draft a Constitution that would serve as a framework for democracy. Fully aware that strong, independent unions provide a defense against authoritarianism, they included language that explicitly announced that “the right of workers to organize and to bargain and act collectively is guaranteed.”