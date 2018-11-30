When Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and their Republican cronies moved to thwart the will of the people with a sweeping plan to undermine the authority of Gov.-elect Tony Evers, Indivisible Madison jumped into action.
The group, started as part of the national network of organizations resisting Donald Trump’s lawless presidency, has been in the forefront of the fight to defend democracy at the federal level. So it made sense that it would extend its focus to Wisconsin with a #RespectMyVote rally at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the State Street steps of the Capitol.
Indivisible groups have mastered the art of rapid response, which is necessary in these times. You can keep up with their activism at www.facebook.com/WeAreIndivisibleMadison/
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
