Donald Trump violated his oath of office.
Donald Trump rejected the Constitution.
Donald Trump tried to cover it up, and now he has gotten caught.
This is why Congresswoman Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, said, "An impeachment inquiry is proper, timely and necessary.”
Moore was one of the first members of Congress to begin to talk about the necessity of holding this president to account. She was right when she spoke up two years ago, as was Congressman Mark Pocan, D-Town of Vermont, when he began inserting the “I” word into House debates around the same time.
Moore and Pocan were lonely tribunes in their day, along with a handful of others. Now, they form part of a congressional majority that is moving to hold the president to account. As Pocan said, “It’s time to end the 'I' games — investigations, inquiries, indictment — no more word salad. It’s time for impeachment.” And it’s happening.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., explained last week that “the president has admitted to asking the president of Ukraine to take actions which would benefit him politically. The actions of the Trump presidency revealed dishonorable facts of betrayal of his oath of office and betrayal of our national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections.”
Then Pelosi said what needed to be said: “Therefore, today I am announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry and directing our six committees to proceed with their investigation under that umbrella of impeachment inquiry.”
“No one,” said Pelosi, “is above the law.”
That must be the case if the United States is to be understood as a democratic republic, rather than a monarchy. Impeachment must be understood not as a threat to the proper functioning of the republic, but rather as the tool by which that proper functioning is restored.
This is why, just as no one is above the law, no one should be apologetic about impeaching this president.
There is too much handwringing on the part of politicians and pundits about what has unfolded. Trump is not being treated unfairly. He is not being targeted, as he suggests, by a “witch hunt.” He is not, as an embarrassingly defensive Congressman James Sensenbrenner, R-Menomonee Falls, suggests, the victim of “partisan investigations (that are) tarnishing Congress’ credibility and further dividing the country.”
Trump brought this crisis on himself when he got on the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and, after emphasizing how much Zelenskiy’s country needs U.S. aid and support, asked the president to “do us a favor.” What favor? Investigating Trump’s chief domestic political rival in ways that might ultimately benefit the president’s 2020 re-election bid.
The circumstance Trump has created is a messy one for the presidency. The most powerful man in our government, arguably in the world, is swimming in the political swamp he said he would drain.
Now, because Trump has proven to be the ultimate swamp creature, it is the responsibility of the Congress to do some draining. This is not a complicated job, as Pocan explained.
“The president not only broke the law by asking a foreign government to attack a political opponent, threatening foreign aid in the process, but this time he admitted to his actions,” said the congressman. “These actions are a clear signal to people across the country, the president has violated his oath of office and the time is long overdue for Congress to act on impeachment now.”
Pelosi echoed Pocan’s clarity when she said, “I can say with authority that the Trump administration’s actions undermine both the national security and our intelligence and our protections of whistleblowers.”
Those are impeachable offenses. They are not the only impeachable offenses that can be charged against Trump. But they are sufficient to meet the standard that was established by the founders of the American experiment when they gave the Congress the authority to impeach and remove a president who errs against the basic premises of that experiment.
“On the final day of the Constitutional Convention in 1787, when our Constitution was adopted,” Pelosi reminded us, “Americans gathered on the steps of Independence Hall to break the news the government our founders had crafted. ‘What do we have, a republic or monarchy?’ (Benjamin Franklin was asked) Franklin replied, ‘A republic if you can keep it.’”
The United States House of Representatives has taken up the work of keeping the republic. Members who recognize the solemn responsibility that their oath imparts should pursue impeachment dutifully, quickly and without apology.
John Nichols is the associate editor of The Capital Times. He is the author of the book "The Genius of Impeachment: The Founders' Cure for Royalism" (New Press) and he wrote the foreword to the recent book "The Constitution Demands It: The Case for the Impeachment of Donald Trump" (Melville House) by constitutional lawyers Ron Fein, John Bonifaz and Ben Clements. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.