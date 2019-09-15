Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chair Mark Pocan has been saying for months that “Congress must now do its job” and open a formal impeachment inquiry. It’s been a frustrating fight for the Wisconsin Democrat because, while the leaders of the House Democratic Caucus are more than willing to condemn Donald Trump’s outrageous words and deeds, they get skittish about the “I” word.
Pocan has spoken frequently in recent months about the “urgent” need for Congress “to uphold its constitutional duty to act as a co-equal branch of government and conduct oversight of the Executive Branch.” He’s right. And he is not alone. Most members of the Democratic Caucus now support formal action that might lead to the impeachment of Trump by the House and a trial by the Senate. They are not unrealistic. They know Mitch McConnell’s amen corner for this presidency might reject its duty to remove an errant executive whose presidency represents a daily assault on the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause.
Yet, as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says: "I want to see every Republican go on the record and knowingly vote against impeachment of this president knowing his corruption, having it on the record.”
That’s right. Instead of worrying about holding the president to account, Democrats should be forcing the issue — if only to identify the Republican senators who are willing to “protect the amount of lawlessness.”
Yet, even as the Democrats who matter — the members of the House Judiciary Committee — are acting on the issue, top Democrats keep sending mixed signals. And the media, obsessed as it always is with the meanderings of the powerful rather than the actual news of the day, tends to go along with the charade. So, there is still some confusion about whether the Judiciary Committee has launched what can by every honest measure be referred to as an impeachment inquiry.
Let’s clear things up. Speaker Nancy Pelosi says that she’s “not answering any more questions about a possible inquiry, investigation, and the rest” because “there is nothing different from one day to the next.” But something very different happened Thursday. The Democratic majority on the Judiciary Committee voted to formally open an “investigation to determine whether to recommend articles of impeachment with regard to President Donald J. Trump.” In so doing, they established guidelines for pursuing an inquiry — with committee chair Jerry Nadler, D-New York, noting correctly that: “Some call this process an impeachment inquiry. Some call it an impeachment investigation. There is no legal difference between these terms.”
The “resolution for investigative procedures” that was approved by the committee allows its members to accept sensitive evidence in closed executive sessions. It clears the way for subcommittees to schedule hearings and question witnesses on impeachment-related issues. And it permits legally and technically experienced staffers to join in the questioning of witnesses during committee hearings.
This is how an impeachment inquiry works, because this is an impeachment inquiry — no matter what Speaker Pelosi says or does not say.
John Nichols is associate editor of The Capital Times. jnichols@madison.com and @NicholsUprising.
