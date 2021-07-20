John Nichols: I don’t care what Jeff Bezos does in space, as long as he pays his taxes here on Earth

But Bezos didn’t just get lucky in 2007.

“In 2011, a year in which his wealth held roughly steady at $18 billion, Bezos filed a tax return reporting he lost money — his income that year was more than offset by investment losses. What’s more, because, according to the tax law, he made so little, he even claimed and received a $4,000 tax credit for his children,” reported ProPublica, which added, “His tax avoidance is even more striking if you examine 2006 to 2018, a period for which ProPublica has complete data. Bezos’ wealth increased by $127 billion, according to Forbes, but he reported a total of $6.5 billion in income. The $1.4 billion he paid in personal federal taxes is a massive number — yet it amounts to a 1.1 percent true tax rate on the rise in his fortune.”

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wisconsin, reviewed the Bezos numbers, along with those for other billionaires such as Elon Musk and Warren Buffett, and calculated that the time has arrived to “tax the rich.”

That’s the answer to the question of whether this country can afford to pay for the modest improvements in social welfare that are outlined in the $3.5 trillion budget proposal that President Biden and Senate Budget Committee chair Bernie Sanders advanced last week.